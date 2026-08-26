Private banks drive Nifty Bank up 0.47%; PSU lenders retain long-term lead

The Nifty Bank index logged a modest gain of 0.47 per cent on Wednesday, closing at 57,783.75 amid a total trading turnover of ₹5,301.4 crore. The sectoral index outperformed the benchmark Nifty 50, which slid 0.5 per cent to close at 24,207.75.

Large lenders drove the upside. Kotak Mahindra Bank led the gains, surging 3.76 per cent to close at ₹416.7, followed by Axis Bank (up 1.62 per cent) and State Bank of India (up 0.38 per cent). HDFC Bank slipped 0.04 per cent. Public-sector lenders posted modest gains, with Canara Bank rising 0.51 per cent and Union Bank gaining 0.29 per cent. Conversely, AU Bank and IndusInd Bank slid 1.34 per cent and 1.08 per cent, respectively.