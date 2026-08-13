Promoters pare stakes in UltraTech, Thyrocare through block deals

Markets saw block deals in UltraTech Cement, Urban Company, and Thyrocare Technologies on Thursday. The largest transaction took place in UltraTech Cement, where Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation, a promoter group company, divested a 0.85 per cent equity stake worth ₹2,896.3 crore. As of June 2026, the company held a 1.50 per cent stake in UltraTech.

Domestic institutional investors aggressively bought shares in the block deal, with HDFC Mutual Fund leading the purchases at ₹1,500 crore, while ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund acquired shares worth ₹400 crore.

Milky Mist Dairy IPO booked 56.12x on concluding day Meanwhile, Thyrocare promoter Docon Technologies sold a 9.9 per cent stake worth ₹986 crore. SBI Mutual Fund increased its stake in Urban Company by purchasing a 2.04 per cent stake for ₹428.4 crore. Investors, including Accel India IV and Bessemer India Capital, largely offloaded shares.

The initial public offering of packaged food company Milky Mist Dairy Food was subscribed 56.12 times on the last day of the share sale on Thursday. The ₹1,553 crore IPO attracted bids for 4,59,04,22,836 shares against 8,17,98,244 shares on offer, according to NSE data. The category for qualified institutional buyers subscribed 155.83 times. The non-institutional investors booked their segment 34.91 times, while the retail portion was subscribed 8.41 times. The company on Monday raised ₹465.30 crore from anchor investors. The price band for the IPO has been fixed at ₹133-140 per share. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹1,428 crore and an offer for sale of up to ₹125 crore.