PSBs gain traction in MSME segment; SBI leads the pack: Motilal Oswal

Credit demand in the banking system remains steady in the March quarter, with public sector banks (PSU banks) continuing to gain ground in key segments such as Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and home loans, according to a Motilal Oswal Financial Services channel-check report.

Based on interactions with direct selling agents (DSAs) across western India, the brokerage said MSME credit demand remains healthy in Q4FY26, supported by competitive pricing, improved underwriting, and government-backed guarantee schemes. It also noted that stress in unsecured lending is easing, allowing lenders to re-enter the segment selectively, though real estate activity remains soft.

Motilal Oswal’s top picks in the sector are HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), and AU Small Finance Bank. MSME demand remains strong; PSU banks gain traction The brokerage said PSU banks are strengthening their position in MSME lending, aided by repo-linked pricing, improved credit assessment, and the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) framework. Under the scheme, eligible MSME loans can get government guarantees of up to ₹5 crore, reducing risk for lenders and encouraging collateral-light lending. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Among banks, SBI was seen leading execution in the segment, with strong demand pipelines visible at the field level. Among private lenders, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank remain the most competitive, helped by lower funding costs and stronger underwriting capabilities. Both banks are increasingly using hybrid structures that combine collateral with CGTMSE coverage rather than taking fully unsecured exposure.

Unsecured business loans see cautious recovery Motilal Oswal said the unsecured lending segment is seeing a mild pickup after a period of stress, with banks returning to the space selectively. The brokerage noted that earlier stress had come from personal loans, consumer credit, and margin trade funding, where some borrowers had used unsecured loans to fund stock market positions. Market volatility had weakened repayment capacity in such cases, with ripple effects also visible in parts of the real estate market. While banks are again pursuing growth in unsecured business loans, underwriting remains tighter than in previous cycles. Retail loans steady, PSU banks more competitive in home loans In the retail lending segment, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank continue to lead among private lenders, driven by execution strength and strong DSA engagement.

At the same time, PSU banks are becoming increasingly competitive in home loans through lower rates, faster turnaround times, and better digital processes. According to the report, PSU banks are offering home loan rates 30–40 basis points (bps) lower than private peers, helping them grow their housing loan books faster. Motilal Oswal said SBI remains the strongest PSU player in retail, while other lenders such as Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Indian Bank are also scaling up their home loan efforts. Real estate remains weak, project finance still cautious The brokerage’s channel checks suggest that real estate transaction volumes remain subdued in Q4FY26, largely due to weak investor participation and rising inventory across residential and commercial segments.