PSU bank shares in focus: SBI, BOB, BOI, Canara, Union Bank gain up to 4%

PSU bank shares movement

Shares of public sector banks (PSBs) were in focus, with the Nifty PSU Bank index gaining 2 per cent at 9,039.15 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s intra-day trade after HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Yes Bank reported a steady set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2026 (Q4FY26).

At 01:43 PM; the Nifty PSU Bank index was the top gainer among sectoral indices, up 1 per cent, as compared to 0.18 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.

Among individual stocks, State Bank of India (SBI) rallied 4 per cent to ₹1,120.95 on the NSE in intra-day deals. Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), Bank of Baroda (BOB), Bank of India (BOI), Canara Bank and Union Bank of India were up 1 per cent to 3 per cent.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Thus far in the month of April, the Nifty PSU Bank index has outperformed the market by soaring 15 per cent, as compared to 9.6 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. The PSU Bank index had hit an all-time high of 9,918.65 on February 26, 2026. Why are PSU banks outperforming market? HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Yes Bank on Saturday, April 18, 2026 reported a steady set of numbers for Q4FY26. SBI held 10.78 per cent stake in Yes Bank. Yes Bank reported a healthy Q4FY26 performance, with profit after tax (PAT) rising 44.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,068 crore, supported by strong operating profit growth of 23.1 per cent YoY to ₹1,618 crore.

Net interest income (NII) grew 15.9 per cent YoY to ₹2,638 crore, aided by net interest margin (NIM) improvement to 2.7 per cent (up 10 bps QoQ) from 2.6 per cent in Q3FY26 and 2.5 per cent in Q4FY25, while cost-to-income ratio improved sharply to 63.0 per cent (310 bps QoQ decline). Asset quality also strengthened, with GNPA/NNPA improving to 1.3 per cent/0.2 per cent (20 bps/10 bps QoQ improvement) from 1.5 per cent/0.3 per cent in Q3FY26. Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal Financial Services do not expect any material impact on asset quality for PSU banks, while recoveries from the write-off pool are expected to remain intact.

READ | HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank: Tech analyst decodes strategy, key levels for stocks The brokerage firm in banks Q4 earnings preview said that they estimate PSU banks’ profit after tax (PAT) to grow by 2.1 per cent YoY (down 5.3 per cent QoQ) in Q4FY26E, amid repricing on yields, limited reduction in CoF, and modest treasury gains due to a rise in bond yields. NII is likely to grow by 6.3 per cent YoY/3.3 per cent QoQ. Analysts expect modest treasury gains as bond yields have increased substantially in Q4. The full benefit from CRR cuts is expected to provide further expansion in the CD ratio for PSU banks.

Q4 is seasonally the strongest quarter for asset quality, and Q4FY26 is expected to be no different. The asset quality outlook appears favourable, with unsecured stress now behind and secured and corporate segment asset quality metrics holding up well. The pace of fresh stress accretion in the unsecured portfolios is expected to come off, and slippages during Q4 are expected to be sequentially lower, analysts at Axis Securities said in the BFSI Q4FY26 result preview. The brokerage firm expects credit costs to improve slightly (mainly for SFBs) on a sequential basis. However, focus will remain on management commentary regarding potential risks arising from the geopolitical turmoil and its implications for asset quality.\