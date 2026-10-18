PSUs tap GIFT City for overseas mineral hunt amid critical supply push

Earlier, companies seeking such arrangements might have turned to international financial hubs such as Singapore or Dubai.
In a statement, NMDC said the subsidiary was envisaged as “a strategic investment and financial platform to support NMDC’s overseas expansion, particularly in critical and strategic minerals”.
It added that the subsidiary would facilitate partnerships with international mining companies, financial institutions, sovereign investment entities and other strategic partners for mineral resource development. It could support investments, acquisitions, joint ventures and equity participation in overseas projects involving lithium, cobalt, nickel, copper, gold, coking coal and iron ore. Lithium, cobalt, nickel and copper are among the minerals classified as critical by the Indian government.