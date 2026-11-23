Share price of PTC Industries rebounded by 3 per cent from the day's low of ₹23,825 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday's intraday trade after the company announced a major defence order win.The stock hit an intraday high of ₹24,540, and quoted 1 per cent higher at ₹24,350. The counter saw trades of around 20,600 shares so far on the NSE. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 index was down 1.3 per cent at 25,465.Last month, on October 13 PTC Industries hit a 52-week high of ₹26,085. The stock registered its 52-week low of ₹14,499 on April 02, 2026.In an exchange filing on Monday, PTC Industries said it secured a major Indian Defence Order for 400 tonnes of titanium products."PTC Industries Limited, a leading Indian manufacturer of advanced materials andhigh-performance engineering components, has secured a contract from the Indian Defence Sector for the supply of approximately 400 tonnes of Titanium ingots, bars and rods," the company said in a BSE filing.The contract represents a significant addition to the company's defence order book and reinforces its position as a domestic supplier of strategically important Titanium products for critical defence applications.The materials supplied under the contract are intended to support defence systems requiring high strength, corrosion resistance, dimensional stability and long-term operational reliability under demanding service conditions.The order is aligned with the Government of India's ongoing efforts to promote indigenous manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and supports the broader objective of increasing domestic value addition in defence production, the release stated.PTC Industries reported an 83.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) surge in Q2 consolidated net profit at ₹33.28 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, as against ₹18.14 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.Revenue from operations rose by 80 per cent YoY to ₹224.32 crore in Q2FY27 from ₹124.63 crore in Q2FY26. Earnings per share increased to around ₹22.20 as against ₹12.10 in the same comparable period.