PTC Industries zooms 20% on posting healthy Q4 results; PAT up 144% YoY

PTC Industries shares zoomed 19.5 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹19,189.95 per share, after the company released its Q4FY26 results on Saturday. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.03 per cent at 74,798.63.

In the March quarter, PTC Industries reported a consolidated net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) of ₹59.91 crore, as compared to ₹24.57 crore, up 143 per cent.

Its revenue from operations gained 85 per cent to ₹225.47 crore, as compared to ₹121.91 crore a year ago.

PTC Industries is a precision engineering and advanced manufacturing company specialising in complex, high-integrity castings and forgings for critical applications across aerospace, defence, energy, and industrial sectors. The company exports over 75 per cent of its products to global customers, including Rolls-Royce, Siemens, GE, Alstom, Metso, and Emerson, among others. The company operates a manufacturing facility in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The plant houses advanced manufacturing technologies, including Replicast, RapidCast, and the company's newly developed ForgeCAST process, along with robot-assisted manufacturing, 5-axis machining capabilities, 3D printing, and simulation. Notably, the facility offers titanium casting capability — a first in India — positioning PTC at the forefront of advanced materials manufacturing in the country.