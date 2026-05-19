Puravankara zooms 17% on Q4 profit turnaround; revenue up 177% YoY

Puravankara shares zoomed 16.8 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹249.4 per share. However, at 9:19 AM, Puravankara’s share price pared some gains and was up 15.22 per cent at ₹246 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.47 per cent at 75,668.71.
The buying on the counter came after the company released its Q4FY26 results on Monday, after market hours. In the March quarter (Q4FY26), Purvankara reported a net profit of ₹110 crore, as compared to a net loss of ₹88 crore a year ago.
Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,502 crore, as compared to ₹542 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 177 per cent.
The company’s total income stood at ₹1,541 crore, as against ₹564 crore Y-o-Y, and total expenses stood at ₹1,396 crore, as compared to ₹674 crore a year ago.
According to the filing, Q4FY25 sales stood at ₹1,225 crore, up 190 per cent increase Y-o-Y. Q4FY25 collection stood at ₹892 crore, a 36 per cent increase Y-o-Y.
Puravankara is a real estate developer, founded in 1975 and headquartered in Bengaluru. The company operates through three distinct brands catering to different market segments. The flagship Puravankara brand focuses on luxury and premium residential projects, incorporating innovative technology and design to deliver high-end homes.
Technical view
"Puravankara is showing improving momentum after forming a base near ₹170–180, with price sustaining above the 20 and 50 EMA, indicating short-term strength. RSI near 68 reflects bullish momentum, while rising volumes suggest fresh buying interest," said Virat Jagad, sr. technical research analyst, Bonanza.
He added: However, the stock still faces strong resistance near ₹248–252 around the falling trendline and 200 EMA zone. Fresh entry is advisable only above ₹252 with SL at ₹236 for targets of ₹268 and ₹285. Existing holders should maintain trailing SL at ₹221 on closing basis.
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