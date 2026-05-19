Puravankara zooms 17% on Q4 profit turnaround; revenue up 177% YoY

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,502 crore, as compared to ₹542 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 177 per cent.

The company’s total income stood at ₹1,541 crore, as against ₹564 crore Y-o-Y, and total expenses stood at ₹1,396 crore, as compared to ₹674 crore a year ago.

According to the filing, Q4FY25 sales stood at ₹1,225 crore, up 190 per cent increase Y-o-Y. Q4FY25 collection stood at ₹892 crore, a 36 per cent increase Y-o-Y.

Puravankara is a real estate developer, founded in 1975 and headquartered in Bengaluru. The company operates through three distinct brands catering to different market segments. The flagship Puravankara brand focuses on luxury and premium residential projects, incorporating innovative technology and design to deliver high-end homes.