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Purple Style Labs makes muted market debut; shares end over 1% lower

The initial public offering of real estate developer Pranav Constructions got fully subscribed on the first day of bidding on Monday and ended with 5.69 times sub­scription

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2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 10:53 PM IST
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Purple Style Labs Limited made a muted debut on the bourses, closing its maiden trading session at ₹568.05, down 1.21 per cent from its issue price of ₹575. The stock opened weak at ₹539.00 on the BSE, a 6.26 per cent discount to its issue price. It recovered intraday to touch a high of ₹588.10 and settling 5.39 per cent higher than its opening level. At market close, the luxury fashion platform’s free-float market capitalisation stood at ₹651.44 crore. The IPO was subscribed 1.36 times.
 
Steamhouse, Manika Plastech price IPOs under ₹100/share
 
Steamhouse India’s initial public offering (IPO) has been priced at ₹77-81 per share, and will open on Wednesday, September 9, and close on Friday, September 11. Bids can be made in multiples of 185 shares. The ₹414 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹353 crore and an offer for sale of ₹61 crore. Meanwhile, Manika Plastech’s approximately ₹125 crore IPO has been priced at ₹40-43 per share, and will open on Friday, September 11 and close on Wednesday, September 16. Bids can be made in multiples of 348 shares or more. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹92 crore and an offer for sale of nearly 7.7 million shares.
 
Pranav Constructions IPO subscribed 5.69x on Day 1 of bidding
 
The initial public offering of real estate developer Pranav Constructions got fully subscribed on the first day of bidding on Monday and ended with 5.69 times sub­scription. The ₹351 crore IPO received bids for 12,78,82,920 shares against 2,24,63,137 shares on offer, according to data. The category for non-institutional investors got subscribed 10.60 times, while the portion for retail investors garnered 5.76 times subscription.
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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 10:53 PM IST

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