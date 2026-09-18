PVR Inox share price movement

PVR Inox share price hit a 52-week high of ₹1,310, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day deals. The stock price of the multiplex operator surpassed its previous high of ₹1,283 touched on August 25, 2026.

It quoted higher for the third straight trading day, soaring 7 per cent during the period. In the past six trading days, PVR Inox share price rallied 12 per cent after the stock turned ex-date for buyback on September 4, 2026.

At 10:07 AM, PVR Inox quoted 1 per cent higher at ₹1,286.10, compared to 0.17 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex

PVR Inox – Share buyback ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: IndiGo, Eternal lead 100-pts gain in Sensex; Nifty India Defence rises 1% PVR Inox approved a tender-offer buyback of up to 2.07 million fully paid-up equity shares at ₹1,450 per share for an aggregate consideration not exceeding ₹300 crore. The maximum shares represent 2.11 per cent of outstanding equity, while the buyback size represents 4.09 per cent/4.07 per cent of standalone/consolidated paid-up capital and free reserves at end-March 2026. The offer price implies a 20 per cent premium to the August 31, 2026 closing price of ₹1,203.60. Promoters and promoter group members intend to participate.

PVR Inox said the Buyback will help the company return part of its surplus cash to shareholders in proportion to their shareholding, thereby enhancing overall shareholder returns. The Buyback would help improve the company’s return on equity, leading to a long-term increase in shareholder value; the Buyback also gives eligible shareholders an option to either: (a) participate in the Buyback and receive cash for their accepted Equity Shares, or (b) not participate and receive a resultant increase in their percentage shareholding in the company post the Buyback offer, without additional investment. JM Financial Institutional Securities view on PVR Inox The buyback announcement follows PVR Inox reaching net cash of ₹80.7 crore at the end of June 2026 versus net debt of ₹161.9 crore at the end of March 2026. Management indicated that investments toward growth would remain a priority while capital-return options were being evaluated.

FY27 capex guidance was reduced to ₹350 crore amid stronger asset-light and FOCO (Franchise-Owned, Company-Operated) traction. The announcement is a notable capital-return milestone, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Equities said. The brokerage firm raised the target enterprise value (EV)/ earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) (pre-IndAS) multiple to 9x from 8x given the healthy content pipeline. However, the stock trades above the target price of ₹1,270 per share. PVR Inox – outlook PVR Inox in its financial year 2025-26 (FY26) annual report said that the company expects productivity and profitability to improve through higher admissions, better occupancy, improved average ticket price (ATP) and spent per head (SPH), premiumisation, food & beverages (F&B) monetisation, cost optimization and capital-light expansion.

FY26 already demonstrated strong improvement across key operating and financial parameters. Admissions increased by 10 per cent from 136 million in FY25 to 150 million in FY26, while occupancy improved from 23.0 per cent to 26.2 per cent. This improvement was supported by better monetisation per customer. The outlook for FY2027 is supported by a strong upcoming content slate across Hindi, Hollywood and regional cinema. The pipeline includes large-scale Hindi films such as KING, TOXIC and Ramayana: Part 1, along with major Hollywood titles such as Avengers: Doomsday and Dune Part III, which are expected to support footfalls, premium-format utilisation and overall theatrical demand.