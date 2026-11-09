PVR Inox rises 3% to 52-wk high as Ramayana's box-office biz tops ₹500 cr

PVR Inox share price: Shares of multiplex operator Shares of multiplex operator PVR INOX continued their upward momentum for the second consecutive session on Monday, supported by strong box office performance of the Hindi film Ramayana: Part One, which improved investor sentiment towards the stock.

The stock opened on a flat note at ₹1,596.60 on the NSE and gained momentum as the session progressed to hit an intraday and 52-week high of ₹1,646.10, up 3 per cent.

The counter pared some of its gains thereafter but remained firmly in positive territory. As of 1 PM, the stock was trading 1.15 per cent higher at ₹1,614.

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index was down 56 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 24,930.

Ramayana box office collection Notably, the Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi starrer 'Ramayana: Part One', which was released on November 5, today entered the ₹500 club, according to data provided by Sacnilk. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed film has earned ₹507.20 crore worldwide. The film's collection at the domestic box office stands at ₹313.47 crore gross. ALSO READ: ZEEL extends gains, rises 11% in 2 days as board to mull buyback, dividend The film earned over ₹300 crore on the opening weekend at the global box office. PVR Inox stock: Should you buy? Ajit Mishra, senior VP, research at Religare Broking, said that PVR Inox has largely remained range-bound over the past 8-10 years, with the stock trading broadly between ₹800 and ₹2,000. However, following the recent recovery driven by successful box-office releases and the company's efforts to improve operational efficiency and profitability, the stock is showing signs of a sustained recovery.

"PVR Inox could face some resistance in the ₹1,750-1,800 range before moving towards its record-high zone," Mishra said. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's low, falls 300 pts, Nifty below 24,900; Nifty IT down 2% "While the outlook remains positive, fresh buying may be avoided at current levels, given the sharp recent rally. Any dip towards ₹1,450-1,500 could offer an opportunity to accumulate the stock," the analyst added. PVR Inox Q2 results For the September quarter of FY2027 (Q2FY27), PVR Inox had reported a two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹263.1 crore, led by strong box office performance. Its revenue from operations grew by 17 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,105.1 crore in the quarter. The company said that this was its highest-ever quarterly revenue.

The company alsorecorded its highest-ever quarterly box office performance, with admissions rising 4 per cent to 4.63 crore. Its occupancy improved to 30.4 per cent from 28.7 per cent in the year-ago period. PVR Inox said this is also its "its highest-ever quarterly" figure. Its average ticket price (ATP) and spending per head (SPH) rose 14 per cent to ₹298 and ₹153, respectively, while revenue from ticketing and food and beverages (F&B) grew 18 per cent each. As on September 30, 2026, PVR INOX operated 1,797 screens across 114 cities in India and Sri Lanka. It added 24 new screens and also exited 25 screens during H1 FY'27.