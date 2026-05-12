PVR Inox: Why analysts are bullish on the multiplex giant after Q4 results

Analysts are upbeat on PVR Inox after the multiplex operator reported a sharp improvement in its March quarter (Q4FY26) earnings, supported by a strong movie pipeline, higher ticket pricing, and robust food and beverage (F&B) income.

They believe the company’s focus on capital-light expansion, premiumisation, and debt reduction could further support earnings ahead.

During the January to March quarter of the previous financial year, PVR Inox reported a consolidated revenue of ₹1,547.3 crore, up 25.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while Ebitda jumped 56.1 per cent to ₹451.8 crore.

The company’s profit after tax stood at ₹15 crore compared with a loss of ₹120.8 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, however, PAT fell 85 per cent from ₹100.3 crore.

According to ICICI Securities, PVR Inox witnessed a healthy quarter, driven by a strong content slate, despite being seasonally weaker for the exhibition industry. The brokerage highlighted that average ticket price rose 22.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹315 in Q4FY26, while F&B spend per head increased 32.3 per cent to ₹165. Occupancy improved to 23.9 per cent from 20.5 per cent a year ago. PL Capital also noted that the company benefited from better pricing and operational leverage. Net box office collections rose 27 per cent year-on-year to ₹818.5 crore, while F&B revenue grew 26.5 per cent to ₹482 crore. Advertisement revenue increased 14.8 per cent to ₹110.4 crore.

Notably, Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Border-2 were released during Q4FY26. The management said Indian box office collections grew 11 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹13,520 crore in FY26, supported by a sharp recovery in Bollywood and Hollywood content. PVR Inox’s asset-light strategy Going ahead, brokerages remain positive on the company’s expansion strategy that relies on the asset-light model. During FY26, PVR Inox added 93 screens and exited 18 underperforming screens, taking the total screen count to 1,798 screens across 359 cinemas. Nearly 55 per cent of the new screens added during the year were under FOCO (franchise-owned company-operated) and asset-light formats.

Going ahead, the management has guided for around 120 new screens in FY27, with 55-60 per cent expected under capital-light formats. The company is also planning to launch 28-30 “smart screens” in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, with 30-40 per cent lower capex requirements. “The management continues to focus on capital-light expansion, aiding lower capital intensity and better returns on capital employed,” ICICI Securities said. Balance sheet strengthens Another major highlight of PVR Inox’s Q4 results was the company’s improved balance sheet. Net debt has reduced sharply since the PVR-Inox merger due to healthy cash flow generation and monetisation of non-core assets. Net debt has declined nearly 90 per cent since the merger to around ₹160 crore.

PL Capital, meanwhile, expects gross debt to reduce further from ₹758.6 crore in FY26 to around ₹500 crore in the near term. Going ahead, brokerages remain constructive on the content pipeline for FY27. Management expects strong theatrical releases across Bollywood, regional cinema, and Hollywood to support footfalls. Upcoming titles include Ramayana Part 1, Drishyam 3, Toxic, Jailer 2, Avengers: Doomsday, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. That said, analysts said PVR Inox’s performance remains heavily dependent on content quality and box office success. ICICI Securities flagged lower-than-expected performance of upcoming movies and weaker merger synergies as key risks. Both, ICICI Securities and PL Capital maintained ‘Buy’ ratings with a target price of ₹1,500 and ₹1,309, respectively.