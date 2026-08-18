PVR Inox rallies 23% in month, nears 52-week high; what’s driving stock?

PVR Inox share price movement

PVR Inox share price hit a nine-month high at ₹1,226.70, surging 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day deals on a healthy business outlook. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the multiplex operator rallied 5 per cent in an otherwise subdued market. It was quoting close to its 52-week high of ₹1,249 touched on October 30, 2025.

In the past month, PVR Inox outperformed the market by soaring 23 per cent, against a 0.31 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

At 09:27 AM, PVR Inox quoted 2 per cent higher at ₹1,217.90.

What’s driving PVR Inox stock price? PVR Inox management in the June quarter (Q1FY27) earnings conference call said that India's total box office collections grew 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) during the quarter with broad-based growth across metros as well as Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets amid a wider set of successful and mid-scale films across languages. North American box office is running 14 per cent ahead of last year at $4.8 billion for the first half of 2026. It is the second-best first-half performance since 2019, reaffirming that theatrical first remains the release model of choice for filmmakers everywhere. The quarter saw strong performances across languages. Hindi Cinema held its ground with titles like Bhoot Bangla, Cocktail 2 and Main Vaapas Aaunga, while regional and Hollywood content drove the outperformance, the management said.

In Q1FY27, revenue grew 12 per cent YoY to ₹1,642 crore, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) nearly doubled to ₹230 crore at a 14 per cent margin. This margin expansion reflects the benefit of operating leverage and the cost discipline the company have sustained for several years, the management said. Profit after tax came in at ₹71 crore against a loss of ₹34 crore in Q1FY26. The breadth of releases across languages, genres and budgets should support continued footfall momentum. Management expects occupancy to gradually recover to pre-COVID levels as content consistency improves, although quarterly occupancy remains difficult to predict.

Looking ahead, the content pipeline for the remainder of FY27 remains highly encouraging, with a strong mix of franchise films, star-led tent poles and content-driven titles across languages. The depth, diversity and scale of this pipeline give the company strong confidence in the theatrical outlook for the rest of FY27, the management said. Brokerages view on PVR Inox Recovery in Hollywood collections and a promising content slate across languages bode well for PVR Inox, given its skew toward premium screening formats. The company has done a commendable job of reining in operating expenses and optimizing capital costs while also deleveraging the balance sheet. However, its business remains highly sensitive to occupancy, which is dependent on the quality and consistency of content, a factor largely outside its control, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in Q1 result update.

“While management remains optimistic about the CY26 content pipeline, even a 200-300bp decline in occupancy could materially impact screen economics, posing downside risk to our estimates. We fine-tune our estimates and build in a FY26-29E revenue/EBITDA compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9 per cent/15 per cent at broadly steady occupancy levels of 25-26 per cent,” the brokerage firm said. However, the stock achieved the analysts’ target price of ₹1,220 per share. Meanwhile, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities lowered admit expectations for FY27 given the lower-than-expected screen addition in Q1FY27 impacting admits through the year. Admits for FY28 and FY29E were raised given expectations of 80 screens net addition by end-FY27.