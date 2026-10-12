PVR Inox, Sky Gold, Neogen, West Coast Paper, PTC Ind, KMEW hit 52-wk highs

Shares of PVR Inox, Neogen Chemicals, Sky Gold and Diamonds, Neo Gen Chemicals, West Coast Paper, PTC Industries, Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works (KMEW), Nazara Technologies, Goodluck India and PC Jeweller from the BSE 1000 index hit their respective 52-week highs in Monday’s intra-day deal. These stocks zoomed up to 20 per cent amid heavy volumes. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1 per cent at 71,742 at 02:41 PM.

Among the individual stocks, the share price of West Coast Paper Mills was locked in the 20 per cent upper circuit at ₹873.40. A combined 4.8 million shares have changed hands so far, and there were pending buy orders for 260,000 shares on the NSE and BSE. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, the stock price of West Coast Paper Mills has zoomed 110 per cent, compared to a 16 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

West Coast Paper Mills is one of the oldest and largest producers of paper for printing, writing and packaging in India. During the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27), the company's performance improved with profit after tax (PAT) jumping 163 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹141.84 crore, mainly due to better operational efficiency at the Paper Division and higher realisations along with a better product mix at the Cable Division. The company remains committed to further optimising its operational efficiencies to deliver sustainable long-term growth, the management said. PTC Industries hit a new high of ₹25,797.05, rallying 5 per cent in intra-day trading. In the past week, the stock price of the castings & forgings company has surged 15 per cent on successful fundraising of ₹1,800 crore via a qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue.

PTC Industries has over six decades of experience manufacturing precision metal components and strategic materials for critical applications. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies, the group manufactures Titanium and Superalloy castings and materials for aerospace and defence applications in India and globally. PTC is making a multi-million-dollar investment to establish a fully integrated Titanium and Superalloy manufacturing ecosystem at its new facility in the Lucknow node of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor. Aerolloy Technologies signed a landmark agreement with Airbus for the development, qualification, industrialisation and future supply of titanium castings for the A320neo, A330neo and A350 aircraft programmes. The agreement strengthens Aerolloy’s participation in global commercial aerospace supply chains and reflects the Company’s integrated capabilities across titanium materials, precision castings, machining and inspection - delivering fully machined, ready-to-fit titanium castings through one integrated manufacturing route.

PTC Industries secured a landmark order from BrahMos Aerospace for the development, integration and supply of a strategic missile sub-system. The order marks the company’s entry into systems and sub-systems integration, strengthening its role in advanced defence and aerospace programmes. PVR Inox’s share price soared 6 per cent to ₹1,409.45 in intra-day trading on the BSE. In the past six trading days, the stock price of the multiplex operator has rallied 16 per cent on expectations of strong earnings for the September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27). Thus far in the calendar year 2026, PVR Inox has surged nearly 40 per cent. It bounced back 57 per cent from its 52-week level of ₹900 on March 2, 2026.

Analysts at ICICI Securities expect PVR Inox to emerge as the standout performer for Q2FY27. The brokerage firm estimates 31 per cent occupancy for PVR Inox, aided by a strong performance of Hollywood content such as Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, along with sleeper hits from smaller-budget films such as Hanuman Ansh. Analysts estimate the adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margin to expand to 18.5 per cent (up 163 bps YoY). Also, given the debt reduction, the profit after tax to Ebitda ratio is likely to improve, the brokerage firm said in its media sector update.