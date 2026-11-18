PVR Inox share price movement

PVR Inox’s share price hit a two-year high of ₹1,737.90, surging 4 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday deals in an otherwise tepid market on expectations of a healthy business growth outlook. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.46 per cent at 82,156 at 10:27 AM.

The stock price of the multiplex operator quoted at its highest level since September 2024. It hit a record high of ₹2,211.55 on August 4, 2022.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates In the past month, the market price of PVR Inox surged 24 per cent, compared to a 11 per cent up move in the BSE Sensex. The stock zoomed 93 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹900.05 touched on March 2, 2026.

What’s driving PVR Inox share price? Box office growth momentum continued in the July to September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27), which was a landmark quarter for Indian cinema. Industry gross box office collections reached ₹4,433 crore, the highest quarterly collections on record and the first-time the industry crossed ₹4,000 crore in a single quarter, PVR Inox said in its Q2 earnings conference call. Industry box office grew 23 per cent year-on-year, following 20 per cent growth in Q1. Building on a record FY26, industry collections grew 22 per cent to ₹7,618 crore in the first half of this fiscal year, underscoring sustained momentum in theatrical movie going, the company said.

Meanwhile, domestic rating agencies Crisil Ratings and India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) revised the outlook on PVR Inox’s bank loan facilities to Positive from Stable. PVR Inox’s business profile has structurally improved with diversification of revenue streams across language and box-office movie performance, and lower break-even occupancy levels with respect to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margins, and continued improvement in operating parameters, Ind-Ra said. Additionally, PVR Inox’s recalibration of the capex strategy to a capital-light model, along with higher operating profits, has led to a consistent decrease in financial debt over the last few years, with PVR Inox achieving a net cash position at the end of H1FY27. Ind-Ra expects that a continued strong content pipeline, along with continued improvement in operating parameters and likely growth in margin structure would help sustain return on capital employed (ROCE) at H1FY27 levels, which would remain a key monitorable.

Alternate content initiatives such as re-releases, concert screenings, anime content and sports broadcasts have also emerged as supplementary demand drivers and improve utilisation of the existing screen network. In addition, concerns around OTT-led disruption have also moderated as the theatrical-first release model has been reestablished, with producers increasingly using theatrical performance as the primary benchmark for content monetisation on OTT, highlighting the complementary nature of theatrical and digital channels, Crisil Ratings said. PVR Inox's operating efficiency has improved materially over the past few years, supported by merger synergies, network optimisation, higher customer monetisation and cost rationalisation initiatives. With higher average ticket prices (ATP), spends per head (SPH) and multiple cost-efficiency initiatives, operating efficiency has improved, and the effective breakeven occupancy level has reduced by 200-300 basis points from the pre-Covid period. Consequently, profitability has become less dependent on peak occupancy, the rating agency said.