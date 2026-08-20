Q1 earnings deliver positive surprise; has market priced in this optimism?

Q1FY27 delivered a strong earnings surprise, supported by broad-based improvement across consumption, exporters, BFSI and commodities.

The topline growth of SMIDs and large-caps remained similar at 18-19 per cent, Nuvama said. The outperformance was on the margins front - SMIDs’ PAT margin accelerated while that of largecaps was stable.

Is the worst behind? Analysts believe that such high topline growth may be sustainable in the forthcoming quarter as demand continues to be strong. However, it is too early to say that the worst of the corporate earnings slowdown may be behind. If companies deliver another quarter of similar performance, the Street may see a significant re-rating.

Rajesh Aggarwal, head of research at AUM Capital, believes that this kind of performance was not expected, especially considering the geopolitical tensions, elevated crude prices, fears of El Niño and several other headwinds. Despite all that, if corporates have delivered such a strong performance, it is very encouraging.