Q1 outliers: 26 Nifty 500 stocks post over 50% PAT, revenue growth

While India's Q1 FY27 earnings season broadly signalled a recovery in corporate profitability, a select group of companies delivered a far more striking performance. As many as 26 Nifty 500 stocks reported over 50 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in both profit after tax (PAT) and revenue, emerging as clear top performers in the June quarter.

According to the Capitaline data compiled by BS Research Bureau, only two large-cap names — Eternal and Jio Financial — featured on the list, suggesting sharp outperformance by mid- and small-cap (SMID) companies.

Meanwhile, several names from the midcap and smallcap space, such as MCX , Bharat Dynamics, OFSS , Groww, Oil India, BSE, Netweb Technologies, and Hindustan Copper , among others, made the cut.

Top Q1 performers ALSO READ: Q1 earnings beat estimates; Nomura explains what could sustain momentum Motilal Oswal Financial Services' analysis showed that while all segments delivered higher-than-estimated earnings growth, large-caps in its coverage posted earnings growth of 21 per cent YoY, the mid-cap universe of 23 per cent YoY, marking an 11-quarter high, and the small-cap universe of 31 per cent YoY. What drove SMID outperformance? Favourable base, stronger domestic activity, government capex and operating leverage were seen aiding the SMIDs' Q1 FY27 results. Harshal Dasani, business head at INVasset PMS, said that two structural reasons explain why smaller companies dominate this list: The base effect, where a company doing ₹250 crore of revenue can double while a ₹50,000 crore business cannot, and thematic purity, where a small-cap is often a single-theme bet while large-caps dilute the same tailwind across many divisions.

Improving utilisation, project execution and domestic demand are creating genuine operating leverage, although the sustainability of 50 per cent+ growth rates will vary sharply across companies, cautioned Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research at Ventura. He further believes this performance by 26 companies should be viewed selectively, as part of the acceleration reflects weak comparables and company-specific factors rather than a uniform broad-based recovery. The share price performance of these companies has been promising, with only one stock, Great Eastern Shipping Corporation, shedding 8 per cent in the ongoing financial year (as of August 18 close). Oil India , meanwhile, remains unchanged. Barring these two, other stocks have risen between 10-115 per cent, with RR Kabel emerging as the top performer, followed by Syrma SGS Technology (up 93 per cent), Aditya Infotech (up 86 per cent), Nueland Laboratories (up 85.5 per cent) and OFSS (up 73 per cent).

Bolinkar further added that evidence increasingly suggests that the earnings downgrade cycle has bottomed out, though he would stop short of calling an outright broad-based earnings boom. "The next phase will be driven more by revenue-led earnings upgrades than by margin expansion or favorable base effects," he noted. Going ahead, analysts believe stock selection should increasingly favour businesses capable of delivering sustainable 15–25 per cent revenue growth, earnings upgrades and improving return ratios. Dasani said that investors should check: Whether the growth is volume-led or price-led; what is the base, because 500 per cent growth on a tiny base tells you less than 60 per cent growth on a substantial one; visibility of the order book; and critically, how much is already in the price, because most of these names have re-rated hard already.