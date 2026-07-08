Q1FY27 earnings preview: Oil & gas, aviation brace for crude impact

The Street will closely watch the Q1FY27 earnings of the oil & gas and aviation sectors, as higher crude prices and geopolitical tensions are likely to weigh on their overall profitability. Let's take a look at how two sectors that are highly sensitive to crude oil prices are expected to perform in the June quarter

Q1 preview: Oil & gas secor

The oil and gas sector is expected to report a sharp decline in Y-o-Y performance due to the West Asia war, analysts at ICICI Securities said. The brokerage, however, expects upstream producers like ONGC and Oil India to buck the trend.

ALSO READ: Q1FY27 earnings preview: Sector-wise outlook; financials, auto to stand out The brokerage said that it expects Ebitda and PAT to be in the red for the quarter in aggregate. Sharply higher oil and gas prices are likely to drive higher losses in retail margins and LPG. Separately, higher gas prices and a lack of adequate LNG could drive volumes lower and softer margins for gas companies. OMCs Oil marketing companies (OMCs), the brokerage said, could report significant losses, driven by higher retail fuel losses, inventory losses and a sharp rise in LPG under-recovery (estimated loss of ₹300 per cylinder in Q1 against an average of ₹190 in the preceding quarter, Q4). Also, with the rise in propane prices, LPG’s under recovery for the quarter could increase to ₹200 billion in the quarter under discussion.

Crude prices trend Singapore GRMs have improved by USD 19 per bbl Y-o-Y (up USD 17 per bbl Q-o-Q) in Q1. However, this may not fully offset the impact of capped pricing or product sold on negotiation basis. Fuel retail margins ICICI Securities said that retail margins have shrunk by ₹16.3/₹27.1 per litre Y-o-Y (down ₹8.9/₹12.9 per litre Q-o-Q) in petrol/diesel to a loss of ₹6/₹18.9 per litre during Q1FY27. Overall, OMCs are estimated to report Ebitda and net losses of around ₹417.6 billion and ₹420.7 billion, respectively. Upstream companies In contrast, the brokerage expects realisations to drive earnings for upstream companies. It said that stronger crude and gas realisations are likely to lift earnings for ONGC and Oil India.

Oil India – oil price realisation Brent crude realisations are set to improve 31 per cent and 30 per cent Q-o-Q (up 55 per cent and 53 per cent Y-o-Y) for ONGC and Oil India, respectively. Oil India's output may expand by around 2 per cent Q-o-Q (flattish Y-o-Y), while ONGC’s production could decline 2 per cent Y-o-Y (+1 per cent Q-o-Q). Ebitda for both upstream companies together could rise by 49 per cent Y-o-Y (54 per cent Q-o-Q) and PAT could rise by 54 per cent Y-o-Y (+64 per cent Q-o-Q) driven by stronger oil realisations, ICICI Securities said.

CGDs The brokerage noted that CGD companies’ (city gas distribution) earnings could be a mixed bag for Q1. It expects strong volumes, but weaker margins on Y-o-Y basis. Volumes likely to improve for CGDs IGL and MGL could see decline in earnings Y-o-Y driven by decline in margins. However, volume may increase by 7 per cent for IGL and 6 per cent MGL. Gross margins for IGL may decline by ₹1.9 and for MGL by ₹2.6 per scm (standard cubic meter) Y-o-Y due to higher gas costs. Gujarat Energy Limited (erstwhile Gujarat Gas Limited) may see 16 per cent and 43 per cent Q-o-Q (Y-o-Y number not comparable) increase in Ebitda and PAT, respectively, spurred by a sharp rise in volume at Morbi, along with a sharp hike taken in industrial gas prices.

Gas utilities Petronet LNG and GAIL are likely to see muted earnings Y-o-Y, said the brokerage. The complete stoppage of LNG exports from Qatar Energy is a major drag on earnings for the quarter, impacting Y-o-Y Ebitda for GAIL and Petronet LNG. Lower trading margins, lower transmission and petchem volumes Y-o-Y could drag GAIL’s earnings. Petronet LNG could see a 21 per cent Y-o-Y decline in Ebitda due to lower volumes at Dahej. Q1 preview: Aviation sector According to Anil R, senior research analyst, Geojit Investments, the domestic air traffic remained mixed in Q1FY27, with a weak April followed by a strong recovery in May, indicating that demand was delayed rather than lost.