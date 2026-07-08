Q1FY27 earnings preview: Sector-wise outlook; financials, auto to stand out

Q1FY27 earnings preview: Responding positively to the fiscal and monetary stimulus of 2025, India Inc reported good earnings growth of 15.6 per cent for Nifty 500 companies for FY2026. This momentum was briefly impacted by the energy crisis triggered by the conflict in West Asia.

Since the energy crisis is over and crude is back to the pre-war level, and the macro headwinds are largely behind us, the growth and earnings momentum are likely to pick up from Q2 FY27 onwards.

The trends in earnings growth in Q1 will give investors insights into the potential outperformers in sectors and companies. The Q1 results season beginning on June 9 will be largely on the following trends.

IT Q1 earnings preview As widely known, the IT sector is facing headwinds from the AI shock. Weak discretionary spending will force IT companies to lower their guidance. The sequential constant currency growth is likely to be between 1 and 3 per cent. Even though the IT sector is now trading at low valuations, growth will continue to be a drag. Mid-caps will outperform large-caps. Banking, NBFCs Q1 earnings preview Assisted by the impressive credit growth running at about 17 per cent, the banking sector is set to announce good Q1 results. A concern for the sector has been the poor deposit mobilisation, which has been lagging behind credit growth. This issue is likely to get resolved in the coming quarters thanks to the big FCNR (B) deposit mobilisation happening now.

The leading private sector banks are likely to report good Q1 results. The sectoral valuations are attractive. NBFCs are set to project strong profit growth of about 20 per cent assisted by robust credit growth. Gold loan companies and diversified retail players in consumer finance are projected to do well. FMCG Q1 earnings preview The FMCG sector is all set to report double digit growth driven by robust demand in Q1. However, the high valuations of the sector will cap upside in stock prices. Automobiles Q1 earnings preview Autos is the segment to watch carefully. The income tax relief, the GST cut and the cut in interest rates in 2025 have triggered a boom in the auto industry, which is sustaining despite the macro headwinds faced by the economy. The segments to watch out for are commercial vehicles, two-wheelers and passenger cars.

Tata Motors in commercial vehicles (27 per cent growth in Q1 sales), Hero MotoCorp (23 per cent YoY growth) and Bajaj Auto (29 per cent YoY growth) in two-wheelers and Maruti and M&M in passenger cars will come out with good results. Metals and power Q1 earnings preview It will be a mixed bag from the metals sector with the ferrous segment leading in revenue and profit growth supported by stable domestic demand. The non-ferrous segment – aluminum, Zinc and copper – will face margin pressure from global price headwinds. The power sector will do well with demand remaining robust.