Q2 biz update, ₹17,500-crore fundraise plan drive Bajaj Finance 4% higher

Bajaj Finance share price: were in an uptrend on Monday after the NBFC announced its business update for the second quarter and a fundraise plan. Bajaj Finance shares were in an uptrend on Monday after the NBFC announced its business update for the second quarter and a fundraise plan.

The NBFC stock opened 1.5 per cent higher at ₹962.55 on the NSE and extended gains to hit a high of ₹987.95, up 4.2 per cent, in early morning deals.

As of 9:45 AM, Bajaj Finance remained the top gainer in the Nifty 50 pack, trading 4.1 per cent higher at ₹987. It was also among the most actively traded stocks on the exchange by value. As many as 3.5 million shares changed hands, worth ₹364.97 crore, in the first 30 minutes of trade.

Bajaj Finance Q2 business update According to an exchange filing, Bajaj Finance's customer franchise stood at 128.85 million as of 30 September 2026, up around 16 per cent Y-o-Y and 3.5 per cent Q-o-Q. The new loans booked grew by 11 per cent Y-o-Y to 13.45 million in Q2FY27, as against 12.17 million in Q2 of the last fiscal year. The NBFC's assets under management (AUM) growth, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that was higher than its estimate as it grew by 26.5 per cent to approximately ₹584,750 crore at the end of the September quarter, versus ₹462,261 crore reported in the same quarter of FY26. Total deposits book stood at ₹69,750 crore as of 30 September 2026.

Bajaj Finance fundraise In another related development, the NBFC's board has approved plans to raise up to ₹175 billion (₹17,500 crore) through a QIP and a preferential issue of warrants to its promoter and holding company, Bajaj Finserv. As per the details available, funds to the tune of ₹117 billion will be raised through a QIP by issuing equity shares to qualified institutional buyers. Besides, ₹58 billion will be raised through a preferential issue of warrants convertible into equity shares to Bajaj Finserv. The issue price for the preferential warrants will be determined at a later stage. Bajaj Finance stock: Technical outlook Harish Jujarey, AVP head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that Bajaj Finance has remained under pressure over the past few weeks amid weakness in the broader market. The stock has corrected nearly 20 per cent from its recent high and found support near the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of ₹936 last week.