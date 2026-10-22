Q2 result impact: IGIL shares hit 10% upper circuit; PAT up 43% to ₹185 cr

International Gemological Institute Limited ( IGIL ) shares were locked at the upper circuit of 10 per cent during Thursday's trade as the company reported a 43 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the second quarter of the current fiscal year (Q2FY27).

The stock opened around 6 per cent higher at ₹339 on the NSE, snapping the two-day losing streak, and soon touched the day's upper price band of ₹353.20. Nearly 5 million shares changed hands before trading was halted at the circuit.

IGIL Q2 results

For the September quarter, IGIL reported a consolidated PAT of ₹185.8 crore, on healthy demand and strong operational execution. The company's PAT was ₹129.8 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Its revenue from operations rose 31 per cent to ₹398 crore during the quarter under review from ₹303.7 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda grew 39 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹244.5 crore, while Ebitda margin expanded by 340 bps to 61.4 per cent in Q2FY27, from 58 per cent in Q2FY26. ALSO READ: Indian Hotels gains 3% as analysts raise earnings estimates, target post Q2 The company said that growth was broad-based across segments in the quarter, with LGD loose stones up 37 per cent Y-o-Y, LGD jewelry up 47 per cent, natural diamond loose stones up 8 per cent, natural diamond jewelry up 3 per cent, and colored gemstones up 7x, including AGL.

For H1FY27 (April to September), the company's revenue from operations grew 27 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹768.8 crore, and PAT increased by 37 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹351.6 crore. IGIL's MD and CEO Tehmasp Printer said that lab-grown diamonds have started to witness higher adoption, while natural diamonds and gemstones remain a key growth lever for us. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rebounds 300 pts from day's low; KEI Ind, M&M Fin lead MidCap losses "Backed by our global footprint, diversified certification portfolio and continued investments in technology, brand and customer engagement, we remain well positioned to capitalise on these opportunities and drive sustainable long-term growth," Printer said in a statement.