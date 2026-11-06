Recently-listed Symbiotec Pharmalab shares soared 20 per cent to the upper price band on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday after investors cheered its earnings performance for the second quarter of the financial year (Q2 FY27) and an order win announcement.

Symbiotec Pharmalab's shares hit the all-time high of ₹1,525.80, also its 20 per cent upper price band, in intraday deals today. As of 2.23 PM, the stock was trading 18.4 per cent higher at ₹1,505.20 apiece, while the Nifty 50 index was up 1.13 per cent at 24,813.

The stock got listed on September 1 this year and has rallied 54 per cent from the IPO price of ₹988 apiece.

Symbiotec Pharmalab Q2 results ALSO READ: BSE Capital Goods index slips 4%; Thermax, Apar, Astral tank up to 20% According to the company's press release dated November 5, Symbiotec Pharmalab's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) jumped 169 per cent to ₹52 crore from ₹19 crore a year ago, led by a sharp 43 per cent increase in the revenue from operations to ₹280 crore. The consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) saw an 88 per cent increase to ₹94 crore from ₹50 crore in the same period last year. EBITDA excludes a one-time IPO expense of ₹3 crore. API businesses' operating revenue saw a 16 per cent uptick to ₹227 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹196 crore on a YoY basis. The EBITDA for the segment rose 21 per cent YoY to ₹71 crore.

The company said it expects revenue generation from various new businesses expected to commence in the next 6-12 months. In the first half of the fiscal year, the company spent ₹113 crore towards capital expenditure and projected a year-end estimate at ₹1,672 crore, with 61 per cent of such total gross capex, or ₹1,000 crore, invested in new revenue-generating businesses. Order win details ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex surges 1,100 pts, Nifty above 24800; Nifty Bank rises 1% Additionally, Symbiotec Pharmalab earlier today announced a 10-year contract with a leading European company to manufacture fermentation-based alternative protein. The company said it has entered into a 10-year, take-or-pay contract development and manufacturing agreement with a European alternative protein innovator. The agreement reserves dedicated capacity for the partner at Symbiotec’s Ujjain campus for the full term, it added.