Q4 earnings, dividend news trigger 14% jump in RPG Life Sciences shares

Shares of RPG Life Sciences were in high demand in an otherwise weak market on Thursday, April 30, after the pharmaceutical company announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2026. Sentiment was further supported by the company’s announcement of a dividend for shareholders.

Following the announcements, the RPG Life Sciences share price surged as much as 13.88 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹2,312.4 per share on the NSE. With this, the stock has rallied 33.43 pexr cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,733 per share, touched on March 23, 2026, on the NSE.

The stock, although it pared gains partially, continued to see strong demand from investors. At 02:23 PM, RPG Life Sciences was trading at ₹2,250 apiece, up 10.81 per cent from its previous close of ₹2,030.50 on the NSE. In contrast, the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was down 174 points, or 0.72 per cent, at 24,003 levels. So far during the day’s trading session, a combined total of nearly 1.14 million equity shares of RPG Life Sciences, estimated to be worth around ₹254 crore, have changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹3,724.92 crore on the NSE as of April 30.

RPG Life Sciences Q4 results Profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter stood at ₹30 crore , down 74.42 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹117.35 crore in Q4FY25. On a sequential basis, however, PAT increased 35.54 per cent from ₹22.13 crore in Q3FY26. The company’s revenue from operations during Q4FY26 stood at ₹176.89 crore, up 23.61 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹143.09 crore in Q4FY25. On a sequential basis, however, revenue was down 1.74 per cent from ₹180.03 crore reported in Q3FY26. On the other hand, total expenses during the quarter rose 21.92 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹150.15 crore from ₹123.15 crore in Q4FY25, while increasing 2.92 per cent sequentially from ₹145.90 crore in Q3FY26.