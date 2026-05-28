Q4 sectoral scorecard: NBFCs top showing as cyclicals lead earnings growth

The fourth quarter of financial year 2026 (Q4FY26) saw sectoral variation, with companies in cyclical sectors such as finance, power, cement, industrial metals and oil marketing companies leading earnings growth. Defensives and consumer centric sectors were laggards. Banks also underperformed as their revenues and earnings growth lagged. The combined adjusted net profit of 2013 listed companies in the sample was up 16.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while their combined net sales were up 11.4 per cent Y-o-Y in the quarter.