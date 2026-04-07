Q4FY26 business update sends Gallantt Ispat shares flying 14% on bourses

In Q4FY26, power generation rose 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 2,23,789 units from 1,96,431 units in Q4FY25. Pellet production increased sharply by 59 per cent Y-o-Y to 2,21,612 tonnes from 1,39,697 tonnes. Sponge iron production grew 38 per cent Y-o-Y to 2,44,555 tonnes from 1,77,072 tonnes.

So far in the session, a total of 5.8 million equity shares of Gallantt Ispat, worth ₹369 crore, have changed hands across the NSE and BSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹15,248.96 crore on the NSE. The stock has a 52-week range of ₹802.25 to ₹356 per share.

Billet production rose 9 per cent Y-o-Y to 2,35,212 tonnes from 2,14,807 tonnes, while MS bar production also increased 9 per cent Y-o-Y to 2,10,243 tonnes from 1,93,382 tonnes.

On the sales front, billet sales surged 30 per cent Y-o-Y to 19,377 tonnes from 14,916 tonnes, while MS bar sales rose 8 per cent Y-o-Y to 2,07,563 tonnes from 1,92,824 tonnes.

For FY26, power generation increased 6 per cent Y-o-Y to 8,54,292 units from 8,05,914 units in FY25. Pellet production rose 37 per cent Y-o-Y to 8,18,865 tonnes from 5,99,050 tonnes, while sponge iron production grew 21 per cent Y-o-Y to 9,14,749 tonnes from 7,53,542 tonnes.