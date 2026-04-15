Q4FY26 earnings: Navigating geopolitical headwinds amid a modest recovery

As India Inc. heads into the fourth-quarter earnings season for FY26 (Q4FY26) , investors face a landscape shaped less by domestic fundamentals than by an exogenous shock, the escalating West Asia conflict that has rattled energy markets, disrupted global supply chains, and rekindled FII risk-aversion toward emerging markets. Against this volatile backdrop, the numbers, while not alarming, will demand careful reading.

The aggregate picture: Modest, but not inspiring

At the index level, Nifty50 PAT (profit after tax) is expected to grow a modest 4.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q4FY26, according to JM Financial estimates. Strip out BFSI, and the number barely improves. Ex-BFSI growth is pegged at 3.1 per cent Y-o-Y, with Oil & Gas excluded as well bringing it further down to 2.9 per cent Y-o-Y. This is a season where the aggregate headline flatters relative to the underlying momentum.

The more encouraging read comes from the broader JM Financial universe, which forecasts PAT growth of 11.2 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26, driven by Oil & Gas (19 per cent Y-o-Y), IT Services (13 per cent Y-o-Y), Metals & Mining (48 per cent Y-o-Y) and Real Estate (37 per cent Y-o-Y). The divergence between Nifty-level and broader-universe growth underscores the continued concentration of earnings drag at the index level. Winners: Where the earnings momentum lies IT Services stand out as a relative bright spot, with Nifty-weight earnings expected to rise 12 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by INR depreciation providing a meaningful margin tailwind. Investors will closely track FY27 guidance from the large-caps. JM Financial expects Infosys to guide 2-4 per cent growth and HCL Tech (IT Services) at 4-6 per cent. The sector, however, carries an overhang from generative AI concerns and geopolitical uncertainty, and rerating remains unlikely until clarity on structural impact improves.

Automobiles are expected to deliver strong PAT acceleration of 25 per cent Y-o-Y within the Nifty, buoyed by GST rationalisation tailwinds, robust domestic demand, and a structural shift in volume mix. Metals & Mining (12 per cent Y-o-Y Nifty-level PAT growth) benefit from rising domestic steel realisations and higher non-ferrous LME prices, partly driven by West Asia-induced supply constraints on aluminium. Telecom continues its profit recovery trajectory with an expected 43 per cent Y-o-Y PAT surge, led primarily by Bharti Airtel’s subscriber mix improvement and ARPU stability. Real Estate, aided by strong pre-sales momentum and record commercial office leasing, rounds out the outperformers.

Laggards: Sectors facing structural and cyclical pressures Pharmaceuticals are set for a painful quarter, with Nifty-level PAT expected to fall 24 per cent Y-o-Y. The primary culprit is the absence of high-margin gRevlimid (lenalidomide) sales for multiple companies including Dr. Reddy's, Zydus, Cipla, and Sun Pharma, following exclusivity expiry. Utilities are expected to decline 9.2 per cent Y-o-Y, with thermal and hydro players facing generation pressure and higher costs. Consumer Staples growth of just 1.5 per cent Y-o-Y reflects the lagged impact of rural stress and subdued urban discretionary spend, even as benign raw material conditions support sequential Ebitda improvement for select players.

READ | Q4FY26 earnings preview: Resilient fundamentals amid fragile sentiment Oil & Gas, despite upstream tailwinds from higher crude realisations, faces a significant headwind from LNG supply disruption. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has severely impacted regasification volumes for Petronet LNG and city gas distribution economics for GAIL, Gujarat Gas, and MGL. The geopolitical variable The West Asia conflict is the single most consequential variable for this earnings season and beyond. Its effects are direct and diffuse: elevated Brent crude has pressured OMC marketing margins; disrupted LNG supply from Qatar has squeezed city gas distributors; travel restrictions have clipped hotel RevPAR in March; and export-oriented industrials face logistics headwinds with MENA accounting for 31 per cent of India's EXIM cargo in FY25.

DIIs remain a structural anchor net buyerss of ~$95.8 billion in FY26 but FIIs sold ~$15.1 billion in Q4FY26 alone, largely in March, reflecting the conflict's toll on sentiment. Key monitorables for markets Three things deserve priority attention this season. First, management commentary on FY27 demand visibility, particularly from IT, industrials, and consumer companies will be more market-moving than the quarterly numbers themselves. Second, the pace and sustainability of cement price hikes (~₹20–25/bag in April) will signal whether the sector can absorb intensifying cost pressures from fuel and logistics. Third, bank NIMs and asset quality trajectory in the context of elevated credit/IBL (~77 per cent in Q3) and CD ratios (~86 per cent in Q3) and potential household cash flow stress in rural and lower-income segments will determine whether the BFSI re-rating trade has legs.