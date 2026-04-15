Q4FY26 earnings preview: Resilient fundamentals amid fragile sentiment

At an aggregate level, Q4FY26 is shaping up as a reasonably constructive earnings quarter, even as market sentiment remains cautious. India's GDP growth surprised on the upside at 7.8 per cent in the October-December period, signalling steady momentum in economic activity.

GST collections in March crossed ₹2 trillion for the first time since May 2025, even after rate rationalisation, underlining resilient underlying demand. That said, geopolitical shocks have unsettled sentiment, triggering sharp equity market corrections amid sustained FPI outflows. While the near-term risk appetite remains fragile, valuations have corrected meaningfully and domestic fundamentals continue to hold up. As earnings season unfolds, markets are likely to emphasis stability in macro variables and, more importantly, management commentary on forward trajectories.

Recent geopolitical disruptions have also begun to transmit into the real economy through energy markets. Gas shortages and elevated LNG prices linked in part to supply constraints from key exporters like Qatar have disrupted gas intensive clusters such as brass and tiles, leading to production shutdowns and deferred orders. While demand visibility remains intact, near-term output has emerged as a binding constraint, with recovery contingent on fuel supply normalisation. The IT services sector appears close to an inflection point, though near-term performance is likely to remain muted. The sector has seen a sharp valuation derating amid concerns of AI-led disruption and elongated decision cycles. However, demand trends look stable rather than deteriorating. Deal pipelines remain healthy, driven by cost optimisation, vendor consolidation and selective outsourcing. Signs of discretionary spending revival are emerging in BFSI and technology verticals, albeit gradually. Q4FY26 revenue growth is expected to stay subdued due to seasonality and cautious client spending, but a 2.7 per cent Q-o-Q depreciation in the rupee should provide a clear margin tailwind, supporting profitability. AI continues to evolve as a medium-term opportunity, with rising investments and deal discussions, though monetisation is still some distance away.

This quarter, management commentary around FY27 guidance, deal momentum and demand visibility will matter far more than reported numbers and could offer early confirmation of a slow, but steady, recovery. Private sector banks present the most asymmetric risk-reward opportunity in the market today. The Nifty Private Bank index is trading at around 1.96x book value, close to the lower end of its five-year valuation range. Asset quality trends have improved, balance sheets are well capitalised, and loan growth for leading private lenders remains robust at 12-18 per cent. Deposit mobilisation picked up meaningfully in the March quarter, easing liquidity concerns seen earlier in the year. That said, risks remain hardening bond yields and second-order effects of geopolitical tensions could pressure cost of funds and asset quality.

Even so, for diversified, well-capitalised lenders, fundamentals remain intact and current valuations appear to underprice this resilience. Capital goods and defence are likely to deliver a strong quarter. Order books remain robust, execution has accelerated to roughly 12 per cent year-on-year and structural drivers such as power transmission, defence indigenisation, railways, and data centre buildout offer multi-year visibility. While commodity inflation and elevated freight costs continue to pose near-term margin headwinds, demand strength appears sufficient to absorb these pressures. Management outlook on execution momentum and order inflows will be closely watched, but the medium-term story remains compelling. Automobiles delivered a strong demand-led quarter, with aggregate volume growth above 20 per cent across listed OEMs. Two-wheelers grew 25 per cent, passenger vehicles 15 per cent, commercial vehicles 22 per cent, and tractors surged over 30 per cent, aided by GST rationalisation and improved rural demand. However, translating this volume momentum into higher earnings may prove challenging. Raw material prices have risen sharply, and margin pressure is likely to intensify into Q1FY27. Additionally, early signs of softness emerged in commercial vehicles towards late March, possibly linked to war-related supply disruptions. In contrast, auto ancillaries should report a healthier quarter, benefiting from operating leverage on strong OEM volumes and relative insulation from input cost pressures.

Beyond earnings, several monitorables will shape market direction over the next two quarters. Interest rates remain elevated, with India's 10-year G-sec around 7.1 per cent and US Treasury yields above 4.3 per cent, constraining global liquidity and limiting valuation expansion. The US Federal Reserve continues to adopt a cautious stance, delaying rate cuts. FII outflows have been heavy, with FY26 witnessing record selling as investors de-risk emerging markets amid global uncertainty. Meanwhile, the rupee's depreciation towards 93 to the dollar is raising import costs especially crude adding pressure on inflation, corporate margins and consumption. Crude oil remains the key swing factor. Prices above $100 amid geopolitical tensions pose meaningful risks to India's inflation outlook, fiscal balance and current account. Any escalation in West Asia could further disrupt supplies and derail recovery optimism.