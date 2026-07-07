QIP rebounds in June as calmer markets reopen fundraising equity window

Adani Group's ₹15,000-crore share sale is headlining a resurgence in qualified institutional placements (QIPs), with listed companies increasingly turning to the route as calmer markets revive investor appetite.

QIP activity gathered pace in the second half of June as easing geopolitical tensions reduced market volatility and improved risk appetite. Ten companies raised a combined ₹16,990 crore during the month, making it the strongest month for QIP fundraising since December 2024 in terms of the number of issuances. In terms of the funds raised, June 2026 was the best month since July 2025.

The recovery marks a sharp turnaround from the January–May period, when no more than two QIPs were launched in any single month. Market volatility, driven by uncertainty over US trade tariffs, elevated crude oil prices due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia, made equity fundraising difficult, particularly for small- and mid-cap companies, which account for a large share of QIP issuances.

Market sentiment has since improved, supported by a broad-based equity rally since the start of the financial year and a decline in oil prices following a framework agreement between the US and Iran aimed at easing regional tensions. QIP, as an easily executable fundraising option, has aided this strong rebound. Unlike IPOs and QIPs, which are done in listed companies with a strong public record of their business model and valuations, making it easier for investors to take a call. Since the beginning of the financial year, the Nifty has gained 9.3 per cent, the Nifty Midcap 100 has risen 18.3 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 has surged 26.4 per cent. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies has increased 16.4 per cent to ₹480 trillion, adding ₹68 trillion in value. Meanwhile, Brent crude has fallen 22 per cent since June 10, amid optimism that tensions in West Asia will ease, and is now trading around $73.1 a barrel.