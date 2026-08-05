QSR sector at discount to retail peers; MOFSL bullish on these 4 stocks

The listed quick-service restaurant sector is trading at a steep valuation discount to organised retail players such as Trent despite operating a much larger store network, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services. The brokerage believes the current valuations largely factor in weak unit economics and sees scope for a re-rating as demand and profitability recover. It has retained ‘Buy’ ratings on Devyani International, Restaurant Brands Asia, and Sapphire Foods, while upgrading Jubilant FoodWorks to ‘Buy’ following a sharp correction in the stock over the past year.

The brokerage noted that the quick-service restaurant (QSR) sector has been an underperformer in the last four years and the aggregate market cap of listed QSR companies has declined by 20 per cent during FY22-26, with the last 12 months seeing a 25 per cent correction. Meanwhile, new stores added in the last four years account for over 40 per cent of total stores. However, MOFSL noted that faster store rollout has affected the unit economics of the QSR sector. “We expect the store addition pace will be slower to 10-11 per cent over FY27-28 versus 15 per cent over FY22-26. As a result, we believe store unit economics might not see any more deterioration.”

MOFSL, in its report, added that Listed QSR companies operate one of the largest consumer retail networks in India with 6,627 stores, far exceeding the total store network of Trent, Titan Jewellery and Avenue Supermarts. Despite operating a 5 to 6 times larger store network than the leading organised retailers and generating revenue comparable to Trent’s, the listed QSR universe trades at a fraction of their valuation. “Although weaker unit economics warrant a discount, we believe the current valuation captures these concerns. Any improvement in profitability metrics will drive up the valuation quickly for QSR companies,” the brokerage said.

QSR space target price QSR Stock Target Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) remains constructive on select quick-service restaurant (QSR) stocks, with the highest upside potential seen in Restaurant Brands Asia, where it has a target price of ₹125, implying a 48 per cent upside from the current market price. The brokerage has also set target prices of ₹625 for Jubilant FoodWorks and ₹160 for Devyani International, indicating an upside potential of 34.4 per cent each. For Sapphire Foods, it has a target price of ₹245, suggesting a 27.6 per cent upside. The brokerage sees relatively modest upside in United Foodbrands and Westlife Foodworld, with target prices of ₹775 and ₹550, implying gains of 5.4 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively. Over the past year, United Foodbrands has outperformed its peers with a 197.3 per cent gain, while Sapphire Foods, Jubilant FoodWorks, Devyani International, and Westlife Foodworld have declined 35.6 per cent, 24.4 per cent, 23.7 per cent, and 19.8 per cent, respectively.