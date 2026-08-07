QSR stocks: Travel Food, Restaurant Brands rally up to 10%, hit 52-wk highs

Restaurant stocks price movement

Shares of restaurant companies were in demand and rallied up to 10 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day deals in an otherwise tepid market on healthy June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27) results.

Share price Travel Food Services surged 10 per cent to ₹1,465.10, while Restaurant Brands Asia soared 5 per cent to ₹94.60, both hit 52-week highs on the BSE in intra-day trade.

Devyani International, Sapphire Foods India , Jubilant FoodWorks were up 2 per cent to 7 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.53 per cent at 78,535.55 at 01:59 PM.

Restaurant Brands Asia stock price zooms 42% thus far in August Share price of Burger King India's parent Restaurant Brands Asia (RBA) zoomed 42 per cent during the first five trading days in August. The stock closed at ₹66.58 on July 31. A sharp surge in the stock price of RBA was seen after the company narrowed its losses in the first quarter (April-June) of the financial year 2026-27 (FY27), led by tighter cost controls and pricing optimisation along with healthy revenue growth. For the quarter ended June 2026, the company posted a consolidated net loss of ₹28.3 crore as against ₹48 crore in the same period a year ago. The management said it remains focused on improving profitability through pricing optimisation, menu innovation and tighter control over fixed costs, including utilities.

Meanwhile, the company's revenue saw an 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to ₹822.6 crore during the quarter under review, led by strong performance in the India business, while Indonesia continued to weigh on the overall growth. The company maintained an industry-leading same-store sales growth (SSSG) at 13 per cent, well supported by healthy traction across both dine-in and delivery channels, aided by value offerings. RBA continues to focus on improving store-level economics while retaining its expansion strategy in India. It added nine stores in Q1 and reiterated its plan to open 80 stores in FY27. In Indonesia, its turnaround strategy is in progress and RBA focuses on reducing losses through tighter cost controls and operational improvements. The pace and sustainability of the recovery will remain a key monitorable over the coming quarters, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in the Q1 result update. The brokerage firm reiterates a 'BUY' call on the stock with a target price of ₹125.

QSR sector outlook The quick-service restaurant (QSR) sector has been an underperformer in the last four years and the aggregate market cap of listed QSR companies declined by 20 per cent during FY22-26, with the last 12 months seeing a 25 per cent correction. The entire QSR universe represents a market cap of ₹67,000 crore, with India revenue of ₹20,000 crore and India store network of more than 6,600. New stores added in the last four years account for over 40 per cent of total stores (>65 per cent of FY22 store count). However, the faster rollout has affected the unit economics of the QSR sector, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said the in QSR sector report.

Analysts at MOFSL expect the store addition pace to be slower at 10-11 per cent over FY27-28 vs. 15 per cent over FY22-26. As a result, the brokerage firm believes store unit economics might not see any more deterioration. The sector has witnessed a valuation correction following weak profitability over FY23-26. Going forward, valuation multiples are likely to be driven more by the improvement in SSSG, store productivity and earnings delivery rather than by store expansion alone. Since the sector has been witnessing sequential improvements in earnings for the past two quarters, analysts believe a gradual rerating in valuations is likely.