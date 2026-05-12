R R Kabel stock price zooms 46% in 1 month; hits new high in weak market

R R Kabel share price

Share price of R R Kabel hit a new high of ₹1,994, as the stock rallied 4 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1 per cent at 75,241 at 11:19 AM.

In the past one month, the stock price of the electrical cables company has zoomed 46 per cent, as against 2 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

What’s driving R R Kabel stock price?

R R Kabel is a leading consumer electrical company in India. It is India’s largest exporter of wires and cables, offering a wide range of electrical products including wires & cables (W&C), fans, lighting, electrical accessories, and appliances for residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructural purposes.

January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) was a strong quarter for R R Kabel, marked by the highest-ever quarterly and annual revenue in the company’s history. The W&C business remained the key growth driver, delivering strong growth across domestic and export markets with healthy profitability despite volatility and challenges due to recent global conflicts. Export performance was particularly encouraging during the quarter. The fast moving electric goods (FMEG) segment delivered steady progress with stable demand across categories and continued portfolio expansion, the management said. The company’s W&C segment posted 36.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth led by healthy demand across domestic and export markets, steady institutional ordering and favourable industry momentum in the W&C segment.

The segment profit grew 32.5 per cent YoY, supported by revenue expansion, and prudent price-volatility management. The segment profit margin increased by 143 bps on an annual basis led by robust revenue growth and operating efficiencies. The FMEG segment profit remained stable on YoY basis, with losses broadly in line with previous year despite ongoing investments towards growth and brand building. In the FMEG segment, market conditions remained competitive, while demand trend continues to be selective. Revenue remained steady on a YoY basis, supported by stable demand across key categories and continued distribution expansion. The management said the company remains focused on optimizing the portfolio and improving profitability over time.

The management guided 16-18 per cent volume growth in FY27, fueled by capacity expansion and export opportunities. Input material costs remained volatile, while timely pricing action, disciplined procurement, and efficient execution aided profitability. Margin expansion of 1.3pp was achieved under project RISE, and it will achieve a 10.5 per cent margin in W&C by FY28. Export demand remained strong except for temporary headwinds amid geopolitical issues in West Asia. Brokerages view on R R Kabel R R Kabel’s exports grew 24 per cent YoY reaching ₹2,280 crore for FY26, accounting for 26 per cent of W&C revenues. The West Asian conflict has disrupted almost all exports to the region; however, in Q4FY26, the impact was only for 30 days. Analysts at Choice Institutional Equities, therefore, believe R R Kabel’s Q1FY27E revenue will be affected, the brokerage firm now expects a growth of only 10 per cent YoY for the quarter. However, rising copper prices and efficient pass-through in the domestic business will lead to an overall growth of 12.2 per cent for FY27E. Currently, the stock is trading above the brokerage firm’s target price of ₹1,910 per share.