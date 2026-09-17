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Radico Khaitan among 3 stock ideas for today by Bonanza's Kunal Kamble

Tata Communications, PVR INOX and Radico Khaitan are showing bullish technical setups, backed by breakouts, support-based reversals and improving momentum indicators.

Radico Khaitan among 3 stock ideas for today by Bonanza's Kunal Kamble
Radico Khaitan among 3 stock ideas for today by Bonanza's Kunal Kamble
Kunal Kamble Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 7:37 AM IST
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Disclaimer: This article is written by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Stocks to buy

Tata Communications Ltd

Tata Communications Limited has delivered a strong daily breakout above its moving average cluster, advancing to ₹1,799.30 (+2.92 per cent). Backed by a sharp price push reclaiming the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs and an RSI strengthening toward 60 in bullish momentum territory, the chart setup confirms renewed buying interest targeting higher resistance zones.

Buy Range: ₹1,800-₹1,810 Stop Loss: ₹1,740 Target: ₹1,925

PVR INOX Ltd

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INOX Limited has registered a daily trendline breakout above short-term desk resistance, advancing to ₹1,254.60 (2.75 per cent). Backed by price sustaining comfortably above its key moving average cluster (20/50/100/200 EMA) and an RSI ticking upward past 57 in positive expansion mode, the chart structure indicates strong buying momentum aiming for higher resistance targets.

Buy Range: ₹1,255-₹1,260 Stop Loss: ₹1,205 Target: ₹1,350

Radico Khaitan Ltd

RadicoKhaitan Limited has shown a strong bullish reversal from key moving average support around the 50-day EMA, advancing to 4,466.00 (+2.43 per cent). Backed by a solid bounce off key trend support (4,345 EMA zone) and an RSI turning upward past 50 to confirm positive momentum, the chart setup signals renewed buying interest targeting upside recovery levels.

Buy Range: ₹4,465-₹4,475 Stop Loss: ₹4,300 Target: ₹4,750 

 

 

 

 

 

 

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Topics :Radico KhaitanTata CommunicationsPVRStocks to buy todayStock Market Todaystock market tradingstock market rallyNifty50Markets Sensex NiftyMarketsMarket technicals

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 7:36 AM IST

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