Radico Khaitan among 3 stock ideas for today by Bonanza's Kunal Kamble

Disclaimer: This article is written by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Stocks to buy

Tata Communications Ltd

Tata Communications Limited has delivered a strong daily breakout above its moving average cluster, advancing to ₹1,799.30 (+2.92 per cent). Backed by a sharp price push reclaiming the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs and an RSI strengthening toward 60 in bullish momentum territory, the chart setup confirms renewed buying interest targeting higher resistance zones.

Buy Range: ₹1,800-₹1,810 Stop Loss: ₹1,740 Target: ₹1,925

PVR INOX Ltd

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INOX Limited has registered a daily trendline breakout above short-term desk resistance, advancing to ₹1,254.60 (2.75 per cent). Backed by price sustaining comfortably above its key moving average cluster (20/50/100/200 EMA) and an RSI ticking upward past 57 in positive expansion mode, the chart structure indicates strong buying momentum aiming for higher resistance targets.