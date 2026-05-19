Radico Khaitan up 6%, nears 52-wk high; JM Fin retains 'buy' for 13% upside

Radico Khaitan share price today: Shares of Radico Khaitan moved higher by 6 per cent to ₹3,676.45 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day deal on a healthy business growth outlook. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.4 per cent at 75,593 at 12:32 PM.

The stock price of the breweries & distilleries company was trading close to its 52-week high level of ₹3,695, which it had touched on November 20, 2025. The counter has bounced back 47 per cent from its March 2026 low of ₹2,504.60 on the BSE.

Radico Khaitan: Overview, financial performance

Radico Khaitan is among the oldest and one of the largest manufacturers of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). The company’s brand portfolio includes Rampur Indian Single Malt Whiskies, Magic Moments Vodka, Magic Moments Dazzle Vodka (Gold & Silver), 8PM Premium Black Whisky, 8PM Whisky, Contessa Rum and Old Admiral Brandy. Radico Khaitan is also one of the largest providers of branded IMFL to the Canteen Stores Department (CSD), which has significant barriers to entry.

From a financial performance perspective, the financial year 2025-26 has been encouraging. A better portfolio mix, relatively benign input costs and the benefits of scale have helped the company to improve margins and return. The management said it will, however, continue to monitor the global environment closely, especially developments in West Asia, given the possible implications for the supply chain and input costs. Looking ahead, the consumer environment remains supportive, and the management remains confident about Radico Khaitan’s long-term growth opportunity. The company’s focus will remain on building a premium and luxury portfolio, investing in innovation and brand equity, the management added.

During FY27, the management expects to grow the company’s Prestige & Above (P&A) portfolio volume by 20 per cent. The management is hopeful that the Ebitda margin will expand by 125 bps for the full year. During the January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) , Radico Khaitan delivered a strong all-round performance, with total IMFL volume of 9.52 million cases, reflecting a 4 per cent increase on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. The P&A category continued its strong upward trajectory, recording 28 per cent volume growth. CHECK Q4 Results Today This performance was supported by strong brand momentum and premiumisation-led mix improvement. Regular volume degrowth was due to a higher base in Q4FY25 after the change in the route to the market in the state of Andhra Pradesh and the impact of policy changes in Maharashtra and Karnataka, the management said in the Q4 earnings conference call.

Radico Khaitan share price target by JM Financial Radico believes P&A is its main growth engine and expects volume to grow by 20 per cent in the segment; it expects luxury portfolio value to grow by 25 per cent and regular segment volume to rise by 3–5 per cent in FY27E. Non-IMFL business is expected to grow by 7–8 per cent in line with the industry’s natural growth. The company continues to monitor the West Asia crisis and remains confident of expanding EBITDA margin by 125bps in FY27E. According to analysts at JM Financial Institutional Equities, Radico continues to benefit from its strong position in the fast-growing white spirits segment (Magic Moments, which is 50 per cent of its P&A portfolio, saw volume growth of 21 per cent/28 per cent in FY26/Q4).