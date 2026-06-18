Radico Khaitan, United Spirits rise up to 5%; what's driving liquor stocks?

Shares of liquor companies surged in trade by up to 5 per cent on Thursday as India announced to reduce duty on UK whisky and gin under the(FTA), set to come into force from July 15.

Individually,gained more than 4.5 per cent to hit a new 52-week high at ₹3,735 on NSE.also surged more than 4.5 per cent to make an intraday high of ₹1,367.60. As of 2:30 PM, both counters were holding the gains to trade at ₹3,682.50 and ₹1,349, respectively.

Around the same time, Globus Spirits (₹896), Tilaknagar Industries (₹435), GM Breweries (₹928), Sula Vineyards (₹159.60), and Associated Alcohol and Breweries (₹837.65) were trading higher in the range of 1 to 3 per cent.

According to the International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI), which represents leading premium alcoholic beverage companies (mostly MNCs), India sells over 400 million cases of Indian alcoholic spirits annually, while imported spirits account for only about 2.5 per cent of the total market. Whisky dominates the imported spirits category, with Scotch accounting for around 81 per cent of overall imports of 9.9 million cases.

As per the India-UK FTA signed in London between the two governments, New Delhi will be reducing duty on UK whisky and gin from 150 per cent to 75 per cent and further to 40 per cent in the tenth year of the deal.The(CETA) was inked on July 24 last year.

The association noted that nearly 79 per cent of Scotch imported into India is in bulk form and is used by Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) manufacturers for bottling and blending operations.

Ponmudi R, CEO, Enrich Money, said that the FTA is structurally positive for India's organised liquor sector. He said that the reduction in tariffs will likely to generate value across the spirits value chain and widen consumer choice.

He, however, said that the immediate impact on retail prices is likely to remain limited because state taxes, distribution costs and retail margins continue to form a large portion of the final consumer price.