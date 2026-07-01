RailTel Corp gains 6%, up 32% from 52-wk low; what's aiding Navratna stock?

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India were ruling higher on the bourses during Wednesday's trading session after the company announced updates on work orders. Following the announcements, the company's share price climbed 5.6 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹325.40 per share on the NSE during intraday trade on Wednesday, July 1.

The Navratna stock has gained nearly 32 per cent from its 52-week low touched earlier this year on March 30, 2026. The counter, however, is still nearly 25.45 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹436.50 touched on the NSE on June 25, 2025.

Although the stock pared some gains, it continued to witness decent buying interest from investors. At 2:16 pm, RailTel shares were trading at ₹316.70, up 2.84 per cent from the previous close of ₹307.95 on the NSE. At the same time, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was at 24,039.85, up 174.10 points, or 0.73 per cent.

So far during Wednesday's trading session, a combined total of nearly 32 million equity shares of RailTel Corporation, worth around ₹100 crore, had changed hands on the NSE and BSE. At the current market price, the company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹10,157.70 crore. ₹107.6-cr order from Mahanadi Coalfields The upward move in the stock came after RailTel informed the exchanges that it had received a work order from Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL). The company has been awarded a contract for the establishment of an MPLS VPN network for MCL on a rental basis for a period of 60 months.