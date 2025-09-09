RailTel Corp shares soar 6% on securing multiple orders worth ₹700 crore

Shares of the company rose for the third straight day and currently trade at 17 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 10 per cent this year, compared to a 5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. RailTel Corp has a total market capitalisation of ₹11,680.55 crore.

RailTel bags ₹713 crore worth of orders

The company on Monday, in different exchange filings, said it has secured five contracts worth a combined ₹713.55 crore from the Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC).

The largest orders include procurement, supply and installation of smart classrooms at government middle schools valued at ₹262.14 crore, and at secondary and senior secondary schools worth ₹257.50 crore. The company also won contracts for supplying teaching and learning material for Classes I to V in government schools (₹89.91 crore), setting up ICT labs (₹44.21 crore), and SITC of ISM labs (₹59.76 crore).

All contracts are domestic in nature and are scheduled to be executed between December 2025 and March 2026, RailTel said in its exchange filing.