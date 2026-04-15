Railtel shares zooms 14% after bagging ₹255 crore order from RVNL

The order involves Package 2 for SITC of integrated tunnel communication systems, including a VHF simplex system, CCTV system, public address system, and emergency call points, in tunnels T-8 to T-11 and four stations across a 36-km section.

The company said the contract is a domestic order and is scheduled to be executed by April 12, 2028.

That apart, on April 10, RailTel had secured a ₹23.18 crore work order from the Goa Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board for the development of an exclusive online portal.

The contract related to the development of a dedicated online portal for the Goa Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. The total size of the order is ₹23,18,08,625, including tax.