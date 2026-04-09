Rain Industries share price jumps 6% as Dolly Khanna picks 1% stake in Q4

Dolly Khanna portfolio stock: Rain Industries share price defied the weak market trend to surge nearly 6 per cent on the BSE on Thursday. The volume-led rise in the stock came after ace investor Dolly Khanna’s name appeared among the company’s shareholders.

At 12:45 PM, Rain Industries shares were trading 3.9 per cent higher at ₹122.6 per share on the BSE, having rallied 5.9 per cent (₹124.95) in the intraday trade. By comparison, the BSE Sensex index was down 0.84 per cent at the same time.

Around 0.137 million shares have changed hands on the counter, so far, on the BSE as against a two-week average volume of 0.132 million shares.

Dolly Khanna 'buys' Rain Industries shares According to the latest shareholding pattern data, shared by Rain Industries today, Dolly Khanna owned 35,35,895 (3.53 million) shares at the end of the March 2026 (Q4FY26) quarter . This is equivalent to 1.05 per cent stake in Rain Industries. Dolly Khanna features under the shareholder category 'Resident Individuals holding nominal share capital in excess of ₹2 lakhs'. Dolly Khanna first bought into Rain Industries in 2017, holding about 1.27 per cent stake in June 2017, which she later increased to over 2 per cent by September 2017. Her stake continued to rise, reaching ~2.6–2.8 per cent levels during 2017-2018.

By March 2019, she still held a significant stake of around 2.2 per cent, although she had begun trimming exposure. Subsequently, she gradually reduced and eventually exited, as her name stopped appearing in shareholding patterns. Notably, Sebi rules mandate investors to disclose holdings above 1 per cent. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Subsequently, she gradually reduced and eventually exited, as her name stopped appearing in shareholding patterns. Notably, Sebi rules mandate investors to disclose holdings above 1 per cent. Rain Industries shareholding pattern Overall, around 58.65 per cent of the company’s ownership is with Public shareholders. Among them, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (under its various schemes) owned 1.47 per cent stake in the company at the end of Q4FY26. The mutual fund house has reduced its stake on a quarterly basis. ICICI Prudential owned 4.07 per cent stake in Rain Industries at the end of December 2025 quarter.

Alternate Investment Funds (AIFs) have also trimmed their stake in the company from 0.58 per cent to 0.49 per cent Q-o-Q. Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have also pared some stake in Rain Industries in three months to March 2026. FPIs owned 8.06 per cent stake in the specialty chemical company at the end of Q4FY26, down from 8.54 per cent stake at the end of Q3FY26. Dolly Khanna portfolio Dolly Khanna publicly held 10 stocks at the end of the December quarter (Q3FY26). Trendlyne data shows that Dolly Khanna owned more than 1 per cent stake in Chennai Petroleum Corporation (1.3 per cent) and Sharda Cropchem (1.1 per cent) for the first time in Q4FY26.

Besides, her portfolio includes shares of GHCL, Emkay Global Financial Services, IFB Agro Industries Prakash Industries, Som Distilleries, Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation, and Coffee Day Enterprises. About Rain Industries share price Rain Industries is a leading producer of calcined petroleum coke, coal tar pitch, and other high quality basic and specialty chemicals. The company operates in three verticals: carbon, chemicals, and cement. As per its website, the company has an annual calcined petroleum coke production capacity of 2.4 million tonnes, Tar distillation capacity of 1.3 million tonnes, and cement production capacity of 4 million tonnes. That said, Rain Industries share price has underperformed the market so far in 2026 by falling 16 per cent as against a 7 per cent fall in the benchmark. Over the last one year, Rain Industries share price has slipped around 8 per cent compared to an 8.6 per cent rise in the market.