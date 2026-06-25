Rajesh Exports falls 5%, hits lower circuit for 2nd day after ED action

Rajesh Exports share price today: Shares of gold refining and jewellery manufacturing company Rajesh Exports fell 5 per cent on Thursday to hit the lower circuit limit at ₹97.02 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for the second consecutive session.

The decline in the stock of the troubled company comes after a sharp seven-day rally, during which it had surged around 40 per cent. On Wednesday, Rajesh Exports shares closed at the day's lower price band of ₹102.12.

Fresh selling pressure emerged in Rajesh Exports after the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) latest action against the company. On Tuesday, the ED conducted searches at multiple premises linked to the Bengaluru-based company and persons linked to it for suspected contravention of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).