In crop protection, the business launched two new insecticide products (Fiplam and Alstor), strengthening the product portfolio. Its also achieved highest-ever production levels of select products, driven by improved manufacturing efficiency and operational excellence initiatives.

During FY26, the Crop Care business grew by 8 per cent, with the domestic formulations business delivering 5 per cent growth driven by steady performance across key brands.

The performance reflected mixed demand conditions across crops and geographies, with lower pest pressure in certain crops impacting demand, while select segments continued to show resilience, according to the company filing. Rallis India recorded moderate growth during the quarter, supported by volume expansion and stable pricing.

“FY26 reflects our continued focus on strengthening the business through focused execution, portfolio expansion, and customer engagement. While demand conditions varied across the year, we remained focused on improving margins and driving growth across businesses. As we move forward, we will continue to build on our product portfolio, digital capabilities, and innovation pipeline to drive sustainable growth,” said Gyanendra Shukla, managing director & CEO, Rallis India.

Rallis India Limited is a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals Limited and a part of the over $180 billion Tata Group. Rallis is one of India’s leading agri science companies, with more than 77 years of experience in serving rural markets with a comprehensive portfolio of products/solutions for Indian farmers. Rallis is known for its deep understanding of Indian agriculture, sustained connect with farmers, quality agrochemicals, branding, and marketing expertise along with its strong product portfolio in seeds and crop care, which is available through a vast distribution network of 7,200 dealers and over 95,000 retailers across India.