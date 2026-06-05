Rate sensitive shares trade mixed post RBI policy; NBFC's rally up to 4%

Shares of rate sensitive sectors such as financials including banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), housing finance companies, automobiles and real estate were trading on a mixed note on the bourses in intra-day trade after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Friday kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent.
At its policy meeting, held between June 3 and 5, the MPC maintained its 'Neutral' stance. The standing deposit facility (SDF) rate was kept at 5 per cent. The marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate were both set at 5.5 per cent. “The RBI's decision to maintain the repo rate while keeping its neutral stance was anticipated in what was a “wait-and-watch” policy. With the ambiguity around the West Asia war and no clear outcome on the ceasefire, volatile and elevated oil prices pose risks to the inflation estimates," says Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer at Axis Securities PMS.
At 10:46 AM; Nifty Bank, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Private Bank index and Nifty Auto index were trading down by up to 0.54 per cent. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was down 0.34 per cent at 23,336. Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Realty index, however, were trading higher by up to 0.5 per cent. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, REC and Power Finance Corporation were up between 2.5 per cent 4 per cent. IndusInd Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank from the banking space were up 1 per cent to 2 per cent. State Bank of India (SBI), Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank were down by up to 1 per cent.
However, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle, Eicher Motors, Bosch and Maruti Suzuki India from the automobiles sector were down 1 per cent each. Prestige Estates, Lodha Developers, Godrej Properties and Phoenix from the realty index were up in the range of 1 per cent to 2 per cent.
As for growth, the MPC noted that elevated energy prices coupled with global supply constraints are having adverse spillovers on economic activity. While domestic demand remains resilient and manufacturing and services sectors activity continue to expand, there are incipient signs of moderation in some sectors as suggested by high frequency indicators. The RBI Governor said that the real GDP growth for FY27 is projected at 6.6 per cent. ALSO READ | Govt exempts FIIs from capital gains tax on G-Sec investments: Details
He said elevated energy prices and disruptions in global supply chains are weighing on economic activity and growth prospects. Apart from the oil price shock, a possible sub-par monsoon will also push inflation higher. Moreover, the Rupee has depreciated sharply against the dollar and has been the worst performing currency in the emerging markets. We believe these factors collectively would drive the regulator to reverse the rate cycle in the coming policy meetings, Kulkarni added. "There are incipient signs of moderation in some sectors, as suggested by high frequency indicators. MPC was of opinion that there are considerable risks to the baseline assumption of growth and inflation. Food outlook remains uncertain on account of subnormal southwest monsoon forecasts and El Nino," the RBI Governor said.
"While expectations wrt. rate decision were on expected lines, RBI has announced significant measures to prop the Rupee. As inflation concerns get entrenched the case for rate hike develops towards the second half of FY27," said Garima Kapoor, Deputy Head of Research and Economist at Elara Capital , on the RBI MPC announcement. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.