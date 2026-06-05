Rate sensitive shares trade mixed post RBI policy; NBFC's rally up to 4%

"While expectations wrt. rate decision were on expected lines, RBI has announced significant measures to prop the Rupee. As inflation concerns get entrenched the case for rate hike develops towards the second half of FY27," said Garima Kapoor, Deputy Head of Research and Economist at Elara Capital , on the RBI MPC announcement. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.

He said elevated energy prices and disruptions in global supply chains are weighing on economic activity and growth prospects.Apart from the oil price shock, a possible sub-par monsoon will also push inflation higher. Moreover, the Rupee has depreciated sharply against the dollar and has been the worst performing currency in the emerging markets. We believe these factors collectively would drive the regulator to reverse the rate cycle in the coming policy meetings, Kulkarni added."There are incipient signs of moderation in some sectors, as suggested by high frequency indicators. MPC was of opinion that there are considerable risks to the baseline assumption of growth and inflation. Food outlook remains uncertain on account of subnormal southwest monsoon forecasts and El Nino," the RBI Governor said.