RateGain Travel at 52-wk high, up 7%; here's why stock rose 83% since April

RateGain Travel Technologies share price

Shares of RateGain Travel Technologies hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹801.85, surging 7.5 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade.

In the past two trading days, the stock has rallied 10 per cent. Since April, the market price of RateGain Travel has zoomed 83 per cent from a level of ₹439.15 on the BSE.

At 10:10 AM; RateGain Travel was quoting 6 per cent higher at ₹789.70, as compared to 0.12 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

What’s driving RateGain Travel stock price?

RateGain Travel Technologies is a global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality, working with 13,000+ customers and 700+ partners across 160+ countries. RateGain helps travel and hospitality businesses accelerate revenue generation through acquisition, retention, and wallet share expansion.

Today, RateGain is one of the world’s largest processors of electronic transactions, price points, and travel intent data, enabling revenue management, distribution, and marketing teams across hotels, airlines, destination marketing organizations, online travel agents, meta search companies, package providers, car rentals, travel management companies, cruises, and ferries to drive better business outcomes.

Sundaram Mutual Fund buys additional stake in RateGain