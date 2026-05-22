Rategain Travel Technologies shares rise 12% on strong Q4 numbers

Shares of RateGain Travel Technologies were ruling higher on the bourses on the week’s last trading session on Friday, May 22, after the SaaS solutions provider for the travel and hospitality sector reported its results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026 (Q4FY26 and FY26).

Following the announcement, the company’s stock rose as much as 11.73 per cent to hit an intra-day high of ₹729 on the NSE.

The stock, however, pared some gains but continued to trade in the green. At 11:18 AM, RateGain Travel Technologies shares were trading at ₹723.30, up 10.86 per cent from the previous close of ₹652.45 on the NSE. The benchmark NSE Nifty50 was at 23,769, up 114 points or 0.49 per cent.

So far during the session, nearly 3.2 million equity shares of the company, worth around ₹236 crore, had changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹8,535.68 crore on the NSE as of May 22, 2026. The company reported revenue growth of 174.5 per cent in Q4FY26 over the corresponding quarter last year, posting its highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹715.5 crore. RateGain reported an Ebitda margin of 20.5 per cent for Q4FY26 , underscoring operational discipline and scalable execution amid ongoing strategic expansion. Profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹70 crore, up 27.7 per cent compared to the same period last year.

ALSO READ: Max Healthcare falls 7% on Q4 results; profit rises 7% amid margin pressure The company reported an adjusted Ebitda margin of 23.5 per cent in Q4FY26 after adjustments for deferred deal consideration related to the Sojern acquisition. Adjusted Ebitda grew 177.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹167.9 crore, while adjusted PAT rose 65.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹90.9 crore. Q4FY26 highlights For Q4FY26, compared to the same quarter last year, the company reported: Operating revenue at ₹715.5 crore versus ₹260.7 crore, up 174.5 per cent Y-o-Y Total revenue at ₹718.1 crore versus ₹281.1 crore, up 155.4 per cent Y-o-Y Ebitda at ₹147 crore versus ₹60.6 crore, up 142.7 per cent Y-o-Y Adjusted Ebitda at ₹167.9 crore versus ₹60.6 crore, up 177.1 per cent Y-o-Y PAT at ₹70 crore versus ₹54.8 crore, up 27.7 per cent Y-o-Y Adjusted PAT at ₹90.9 crore versus ₹54.8 crore, up 65.8 per cent Y-o-Y Ebitda margin at 20.5 per cent versus 23.2 per cent Adjusted Ebitda margin at 23.5 per cent versus 23.2 per cent PAT margin at 9.8 per cent versus 21 per cent Adjusted PAT margin at 12.7 per cent versus 21 per cent ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 500 pts, Nifty around 23,800; Rupee strengthens above 96/$ mark