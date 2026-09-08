Ray of Belief shares list at par with IPO price despite 108x subscription

Ray of Belief shares made a flat debut on the exchanges on Tuesday as they listed at IPO price, lower than the grey market expectations.

Ray of Belief shares listed at ₹239 on both BSE and NSE. Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart said that Rays of Belief made a flat debut at ₹239, in line with its IPO issue price. The company offers personalised NDD intervention services through a growing network of centres, with expansion across India and the US providing scope for long-term revenue growth. "Improving operating margins as the business scales is another positive. However, the company has a relatively short profitability track record, reported negative operating cash flow in FY26, and faces execution risks from its aggressive expansion plans," she said

Ahead of the debut, Ray of Belief IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) was trading at a marginal premium. The estimated listing price for Ray of Belief Labs IPO at the GMP was ₹254, 6 per cent higher than IPO price of ₹239. The offer received bids for 33.79 crore shares as against 31.37 lakh shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 107.71 times. The qualified institutional buyers' (QIB) portion was subscribed 9.06 times, while the non-institutional investors' (NII) category was subscribed 279.11 times. The retail individual investors' (RII) segment was subscribed 195.87 times. Ray of Belief IPO Details Rays of Belief IPO opened for subscription on September 1 and closed on September 3. The issue was entirely a fresh issue of 52.30 lakh shares of ₹125 crore. Rays of Belief IPO set the issue price band at ₹227 to ₹239 per share. The lot size for an application was 62 shares.

Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue. Rays of Belief Ltd. is a for-profit social enterprise focused on supporting children with neurodevelopmental disorders. The company provides personalised intervention plans for conditions including autism, ADHD, Down Syndrome, cerebral palsy, intellectual disabilities and developmental delays. The company plans to use ₹41.36 crore for setting up new centres, ₹14.45 crore for lease payments for existing centres, ₹10.13 crore for lease/licence payments for its US subsidiary, and ₹10.20 crore for brand awareness and outreach programmes. The remaining amount will be used for inorganic growth and general corporate purposes.