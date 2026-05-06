Raymond Realty jumps 15% on strong Q4 show; profit up 44%, sales strong

Raymond Realty share price today: Shares of Raymond Realty, the real estate arm of the Raymond Group, surged nearly 15 per cent to hit a high of ₹559 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after it reported its results for the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26).

Around 10:40 AM, Raymond Realty stock was trading 14.6 per cent higher at ₹544.3, compared to the previous session's close of ₹474.70 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 24,138.70 levels, up by 106 points or 0.44 per cent. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹3,629 crore. The stock price has surged around 60 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹349 touched on March 16, 2026.

Raymond Realty Q4 results highlights In the March 2026 quarter, Raymond Realty reported a net profit of 161 crore, up 44 per cent from ₹112 crore in the year-ago period. In the Q3FY26, the company's net profit stood at ₹67 crore. Its revenue from operations came in at ₹1,157 crore, up 51 per cent from ₹766 crore in the year-ago quarter. In the previous quarter, its operational revenue stood at ₹758 crore. Total income grew 53 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,176 crore, as compared to ₹770 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex pares 500 pts from day's high, Nifty breaks 24,100; L&T, RIL top draggers The company's earnings from interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) jumped 49 per cent to ₹253 crore from ₹170 crore in the year-ago period. However, Ebitda margin slipped marginally to 21.5 per cent from 22.1 per cent.