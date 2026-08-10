Raymond Realty shares dive 12% after Q1 profit drops 19% to ₹13.4 crore

Raymond Realty share price: Raymond Realty shares on Monday crashed more than 12 per cent in intraday trade as the company reported a 19 per cent decline in its June quarter ( Raymond Realty shares on Monday crashed more than 12 per cent in intraday trade as the company reported a 19 per cent decline in its June quarter ( Q1FY27 ) profit, weighed down by an increase in total income.

The stock opened sharply lower at ₹615 and touched an intraday low of ₹603.55 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE)

As of 2:40 PM, the stock was trading near the day's low at 606. More than 1.5 million shares of the real estate company changed hands in trade.

Notably, the company has reported a 19 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹13.43 crore for the quarter ended June on higher operational expenses. Its profit stood at ₹16.50 crore in the year-ago period.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 21 points in closing auction session; Nifty at 24,560 The total income, however, rose 27 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹535.71 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from ₹391.86 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year. The firm has reported an Ebitda of ₹70 crore and Ebitda margin of 13 per cent in the three-month reporting quarter (11 per cent margin in Q1FY26). Its customer collections stood at ₹550 crore in Q1FY27, up by 47 per cent Y-o-Y. The company said that it reported sales bookings of ₹700 crore in Q1 FY27 compared to ₹306 crore in the year-ago period.