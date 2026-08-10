Raymond Realty shares dive 12% after Q1 profit drops 19% to ₹13.4 crore
Raymond Realty has reported a 19 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹13.43 crore for the quarter ended June on higher operational expenses.SI Reporter New Delhi
Raymond Realty share price:
Raymond Realty shares on Monday crashed more than 12 per cent in intraday trade as the company reported a 19 per cent decline in its June quarter (Q1FY27
) profit, weighed down by an increase in total income.
The stock opened sharply lower at ₹615 and touched an intraday low of ₹603.55 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE)
As of 2:40 PM, the stock was trading near the day's low at 606. More than 1.5 million shares of the real estate company changed hands in trade.
Notably, the company has reported a 19 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹13.43 crore for the quarter ended June on higher operational expenses. Its profit stood at ₹16.50 crore in the year-ago period.
The total income, however, rose 27 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹535.71 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from ₹391.86 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.
The firm has reported an Ebitda of ₹70 crore and Ebitda margin of 13 per cent in the three-month reporting quarter (11 per cent margin in Q1FY26).
Its customer collections stood at ₹550 crore in Q1FY27, up by 47 per cent Y-o-Y.
The company said that it reported sales bookings of ₹700 crore in Q1 FY27 compared to ₹306 crore in the year-ago period.
Raymond Realty has guided for around 20 per cent growth in pre-sales and revenue in FY27, while targeting an Ebitda margin of 17–19 per cent. The company is also aiming for return on capital employed (ROCE) of around 20 per cent during the fiscal year. ALSO READ: Bharat Forge shares crash 9% after ₹90 crore Q1 loss; here's what mgmt said
Raymond Realty was demerged from its parent company, Raymond Limited, in May last year. Its shares debuted on the bourses on July 1, 2025.