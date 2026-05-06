Raymond shares gain 9% after Q4 profit swings sharply on sequential basis

Raymond Share Price today: Shares of Raymond were trading higher on the bourses after the company announced its financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26) as well as the full financial year 2025–26.

Raymond share price climbed 9.49 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹485.00 per share on the NSE after the company reported that its profit, on a sequential basis, had jumped over 71 per cent, while it declined 53 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The company’s share price has sprinted 51.56 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹320 per share touched earlier this year on March 30 on the NSE. However, it remains nearly 70 per cent down from its 52-week high of ₹1,603.8 per share scaled last year on May 8, 2025 on the NSE.

The counter, although it pared gains partially, continued to trade with an upward bias on the bourses. At 12:28 PMon Wednesday, Raymond shares were changing hands at ₹481, up 2.85 per cent from its previous close of ₹442.95 per share on the NSE. The benchmark Nifty 50 was quoted at 24,041, up merely 9 points or 0.04 per cent. So far during today’s trading session, a combined total of nearly 1.5 million equity shares of Raymond, estimated to be worth nearly ₹74 crore, have exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE. Raymond Q4FY26 results highlights The company’s total income rose 2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹613 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹601 crore reported in Q4FY25. On a sequential basis, it advanced 5.68 per cent to ₹613 crore from ₹580 crore reported in Q3FY26. During Q4FY26, the company’s net profit declined 53 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹12 crore on a consolidated basis from ₹25 crore reported in Q4FY25. However, on a sequential basis, profit jumped 71.42 per cent Q-o-Q from ₹7 crore reported in Q3FY26.