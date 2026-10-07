RBI delivers timely, hawkish rate hike; 2 more on the cards: VK Vijayakumar

Disclaimer: This article is written by VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments Limited. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised. Meetings of the RBI ’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) have consistently faced challenging global and domestic macroeconomic backdrops since the outbreak of the US-Iran conflict in February this year. The MPC's latest review (concluded on October 7) proved to be no different. Externally, Brent crude is hovering around the $100 mark, while the US 10-year bond yield, trading near 5.3 per cent, continues to attract massive capital flows to the US, strengthening the greenback. Consequently, FIIs maintain their selling spree in India, compounding pressure on the rupee.

READ MORE: RBI MPC hikes repo rate by 25 bps to 5.5%, near-term cuts 'off the table' Domestically, the El Niño phenomenon and the deficient monsoon have emerged as major threats to rural consumption, even as headline inflation threatens to breach comfortable thresholds. In this challenging context, reining in potential inflation without upsetting the economy's growth momentum is a delicate balancing act. To its credit, the MPC has decisively confronted these headwinds through timely policy intervention. In a unanimous decision, the Committee raised the benchmark policy rates by 25 basis points. Consequently, the repo rate now stands at 5.5 per cent, while the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) and the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) have been adjusted upward to 5.25 per cent and 5.75 per cent, respectively.

Benign inflation environment is over READ MORE: RBI hikes interest rates by 25 bps: What next for the markets? To contextualise this move, it is crucial to recognise that the aggressive monetary stimulus provided by the central bank, which slashed rates by a cumulative 125 bps in 2025, played a pivotal role in accelerating India’s GDP growth to 7.7 per cent in FY26, up from 7.1 per cent in FY25. A benign inflation rate of 2.18 per cent in FY26 facilitated that rate-cutting cycle. This unusually low inflation print was primarily the consequence of softening food and fuel prices. Given that food and fuel together account for 52.7 per cent of India's Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket, steep price corrections in these two segments heavily suppressed the headline numbers. Furthermore, the GST rationalisation implemented in October 2025, which reduced taxes on roughly 400 consumer items, reinforced the low-inflation environment of FY26.

READ MORE: Monetary Policy shifts gear, lays emphasis on containing supply-side shocks However, this phase of benign inflation is firmly in the rearview mirror. Prices are on a clear uptrend, threatening to breach the RBI's tolerance band unless timely corrective measures are taken. In inflation management, timing is paramount, and the RBI has acted well within the window. Key policy highlights: - Policy rates: Hiked across the board by 25 bps. - Monetary stance: Shifted from 'neutral' to 'calibrated tightening'. - FY27 GDP forecast: Upgraded significantly to 7.1 per cent from the previous estimate of 6.7 per cent. This is significant. - FY27 CPI inflation forecast: Revised upward to 5.2 per cent from 5 per cent earlier.