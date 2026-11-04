RBI forms financial markets consultative panel headed by Dy Guv Rohit Jain

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has formed a Technical Consultative Committee for Financial Markets (TCCFM), headed by Deputy Governor Rohit Jain, against the backdrop of rapidly evolving financial markets and market infrastructure.

Jain is in charge of the Financial Markets Regulation Department.

“The Committee will serve as a forum for structured engagement with market participants and stakeholders by the Reserve Bank on policy and operational matters related to money, government securities and foreign exchange markets as well as the respective derivative markets and infrastructure,” RBI said in a press release.

Market participants said the central bank had been informally consulting with stakeholders over the years, and the formation of the committee would formalise such deliberations.

The committee will include external members from banking, markets, academia and market infrastructure. They include Ananth Narayan, former whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and professor of practice at IIT Bombay; Shamsher Singh, chairman of the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India (FIMMDA) and deputy managing director at State Bank of India; Neeraj Gambhir, executive director at Axis Bank; Shailendra Jhingan, head of treasury and economic research at ICICI Bank; Aditya Bagree, managing director and head of markets at Citi India; Nand Kishore, managing director of Clearing Corporation of India Limited; and Ridham Desai, managing director at Morgan Stanley India.