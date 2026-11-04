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RBI forms financial markets consultative panel headed by Dy Guv Rohit Jain

The committee will engage market participants on policy, liquidity, resilience, infrastructure and operational issues across money, government securities, forex and derivative markets

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
The committee will include external members from banking, markets, academia and market infrastructure | Image: Bloomberg
Manojit Saha Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2026 | 12:29 PM IST
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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has formed a Technical Consultative Committee for Financial Markets (TCCFM), headed by Deputy Governor Rohit Jain, against the backdrop of rapidly evolving financial markets and market infrastructure.
 
Jain is in charge of the Financial Markets Regulation Department.
 
“The Committee will serve as a forum for structured engagement with market participants and stakeholders by the Reserve Bank on policy and operational matters related to money, government securities and foreign exchange markets as well as the respective derivative markets and infrastructure,” RBI said in a press release.
 
Market participants said the central bank had been informally consulting with stakeholders over the years, and the formation of the committee would formalise such deliberations.
 
The committee will include external members from banking, markets, academia and market infrastructure.
 
They include Ananth Narayan, former whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and professor of practice at IIT Bombay; Shamsher Singh, chairman of the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India (FIMMDA) and deputy managing director at State Bank of India; Neeraj Gambhir, executive director at Axis Bank; Shailendra Jhingan, head of treasury and economic research at ICICI Bank; Aditya Bagree, managing director and head of markets at Citi India; Nand Kishore, managing director of Clearing Corporation of India Limited; and Ridham Desai, managing director at Morgan Stanley India.
 
The committee’s terms of reference include examining issues related to the functioning, efficiency, liquidity and resilience of the money, government securities, foreign exchange and related derivative markets.
 
It will also identify measures to deepen and broaden these markets.
 
The panel will examine emerging policy and operational issues affecting financial markets, including implementation of RBI measures and identification of unintended market frictions.
 
One of the terms of reference is to address issues relating to trading, clearing, settlement, reporting and other market infrastructure, along with the associated regulatory and operational frameworks.
 
The committee will also discuss international and domestic developments, financial innovations and emerging risks that could affect Indian financial markets.
 
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Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIIndian financial marketsfinancial market

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First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 12:29 PM IST

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