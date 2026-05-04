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RBI, Irdai not inclined to allow commodity derivative investments: Sebi

Sebi Chairman stated that pension fund regulator had also looked at allowing pension funds to invest in commodity derivatives, but ​did not disclose whether it had made a decision

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman
Shares of ‌Multi Commodity Exchange of India(MCX), India's first listed exchange, fell 3.4 per cent ​after ‌the chairman's comment (Photo:PTI)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 12:00 PM IST
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The Reserve Bank of India and the ​Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of ​India are not inclined to allow ‌banks and insurance companies to invest in commodity derivatives, the chairman of India's markets regulator said on Monday.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India in September said it will engage with the government to enable banks and pension funds to trade commodities as part of ‌its agenda to strengthen commodities markets.

In his statement on Monday, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey added that India's pension fund regulator had also looked at allowing pension funds to invest in commodity derivatives, but ​did not disclose whether it had made a decision.

Shares of ‌Multi Commodity Exchange of India(MCX), India's first listed exchange, fell 3.4 per cent ​after ‌the chairman's comment.

Separately, Sebi will soon issue an ‌advisory to market intermediaries on emerging risks from Anthropic's Mythos and other artificial ‌intelligence tools, ​Pandey said, adding ​that the regulator wants intermediaries to be prepared for potential system vulnerabilities.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :SEBIIRDAIRBIReserve BankTuhin Kanta Pandey

First Published: May 04 2026 | 11:59 AM IST

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